Woman formerly known as Rachel Dolezal ousted by Arizona school district for OnlyFans posts

Rachel Dolezal, the former Spokane NAACP president who garnered national attention when she was outed as a white woman in 2015, lost her job with an Arizona school district after district officials learned of her OnlyFans social media posts.

Dolezal, now known as Nkechi Diallo after legally changing her name in 2016, was a part-time instructor in the Community Schools Program of the Catalina Foothills Unified School District in Tucson, Arizona, said Julie Farbarik, school district spokeswoman, in an email Wednesday.

She was also a substitute with Educational Services Inc., the school district’s contracted substitute provider.

Farbarik wrote that Diallo served in the district since August and worked with kindergarten through fifth-grade students.

Farbarik wrote that Diallo’s posts on OnlyFans, which is widely known as an adult content platform, are “contrary” to the school district’s “Use of Social Media by District Employees” policy and its staff ethics policy.

“We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo’s OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon,” Farbarik wrote.

Diallo was elected president of the Spokane NAACP in November 2014 and announced her resignation the following June after allegations, which turned out to be true, she had posed as a Black woman while her parents said she was white.

Diallo said at the time those assertions were driven by family litigation issues.

Diallo’s mother, Ruthanne Dolezal, said in 2015 her daughter began to “disguise herself” in 2006 or 2007, after the family had adopted four African American children and Diallo had shown an interest in portrait art.

“It’s very sad that Rachel has not just been herself,” Ruthanne Dolezal said. “Her effectiveness in the causes of the African American community would have been so much more viable, and she would have been more effective if she had just been honest with everybody.”

“The Rachel Divide,” a documentary about Diallo, premiered on Netflix in 2018.

In 2019, Diallo agreed to pay nearly $9,000 in restitution and complete 120 hours of community service to avoid going to trial on charges of welfare fraud.