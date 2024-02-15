46-year-old woman dies at hospital from injuries sustained in Spokane Valley hit-and-run

A woman who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash last month in Spokane Valley has died at the hospital from her injuries, according to Spokane Valley police.

The woman was identified as 46-year-old Maegan Engh in court documents and by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Engh died Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said.

Investigators say 64-year-old John Townshend struck Engh, a pedestrian, the night of Jan. 24 with a 2014 Jeep Wrangler in the 5200 block of East Broadway Avenue, near the Spokane County Fairgrounds. Townshend then drove away.

Townshend was booked into the Spokane County Jail five days after the crash on suspicion of felony hit-and-run with injury and an unrelated misdemeanor warrant.

Investigators requested this week Townshend’s charge be upgraded to hit-and-run causing death, according to a Spokane Valley police news release.

Townshend remained in the Spokane County Jail Thursday on a $27,750 bond, including $25,000 for the alleged hit-and-run. He is set for trial April 8.