A Grip on Sports: Words always matter, though the way they are strung together a couple times today give us great joy

A GRIP ON SPORTS

• We’re just not all that talented. This isn’t false modesty. We’re happy with the abilities we have. Grateful, actually. We feel blessed. But there is, and always will be, a dividing line between those who are good at what they do – think Brock Purdy, for example – and those that are exceptional – Patrick Mahomes, in this analogy.

There is nothing wrong with being Purdy. It’s a good life. A successful one. But if you want talent, you want Mahomes.

We’re not Mahomes. But, boy, do we enjoy reading those who we put in that category.

That point was driven home today as we perused the Interweb looking for stories to pass along. As always, we were looking for subjects important to you folks. And, for us, we looked for well-written pieces. In that regard, our morning is somewhat akin to something Theo Lawson mentioned in his stellar piece on Gonzaga post Graham Ike. We live to read. And we love to study “film” of great writers, aka, their stories.

In one case, it was the subject, Tiger Woods, that drew us in. But Chuck Culpepper, who covers a myriad of subjects for the Washington Post, locked us fown, enticing us to read every word about the Woods-hosted Genesis Open, which starts today on L.A.’s famed Riviera Golf Course.

Culpepper’s story nominally serves as a preview of the weekly PGA Tour event. But it was so much more. So much deeper. Layers upon layers of information, presented in an easy-to-digest fashion. It’s like downing a vitamin that actually does serve as a replacement for all the vegetables you should be eating.

Life is so much more enjoyable when such stories are available.

Stories like Dave Boling’s profile of a WSU legend, Ryan Leaf, which appeared, magically, in today’s Spokesman-Review. At its heart, it’s chock-full of vitamins too. Lessons. Beatitudes. Experiences. But it didn’t go down like some horse pill. It was more like a dessert. A perfect pastry with sweetness and taste. And yet, in a happenstance that doesn’t seem to exist in the real world, good for you as well.

Leaf’s live has been, at least for the past 30 years, a rollercoaster. One in which, instead of one picture at the end, has featured a public display every couple steps. Each down has included a public flogging. Every up, ignored. Not because we didn’t have access to witnessing it, but because folks didn’t care. Part of that comes from those who had interactions with the man over the years. They were, in his own words, treated poorly.

The lesson Leaf had to learn in order to flatten out his personal coaster? How not to be “a jerk.” To get to that point, Dave points out in his masterful piece, Leaf had to digest all of life’s worst moments, moments that played out in the public eye. He had to pay a stiff penance. Had to overcome addiction. Had to follow Andy Dufresne’s allegorical path in a real-life way.

That takes introspection. Honesty. Hard work. An others-centered attitude. None of which, we discover, was part of who Leaf felt he was. But all part of who he wanted to become.

Good for him. And good for us. Not only did we get to share Leaf’s journey, in a small way, but we got to share it in one of life’s joyful ways. By ingesting words strung together lyrically, easily, perfectly. By the end, we’ve been uplifted by the message. Not only can we admire the outcome, but how Leaf got there.

And we admire the way Dave guided us to that place.

It was a Mahomes-like performance that made each of us a winner.

WSU: In their run to near the top of the Pac-12 basketball standings, the Cougars have one game that stands out as an anomaly: A loss at California. Tonight, in Pullman, they get to avenge that loss (7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks). Greg Woods has a preview of the must-win game (a designation that fits many of WSU’s remaining games). … We mentioned yesterday NFL combine participants from a few teams around the Pac-12. Today, we can pass along Greg’s story on the three Cougars who will head to Indianapolis: Jaden Hicks, Chau Smith-Wade and Brennan Jackson. … And we want to link Dave’s story on Leaf once again here in case you happened to skip our thoughts above. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner has his Best of the West rankings back today. The Cougars are sixth, Gonzaga seventh. … The folks who broadcast conference games on TV sure hate its demise. … There was one game last night, with Oregon State doing what it does, losing on the road. This one was 79-61 at Arizona State. … KJ Simpson is headed to L.A. on last time, bringing Colorado with him. … Streaking UCLA is trying to make a late rush toward the NCAAs. … USC has a couple players whose seasons have not turned out like they planned. … Utah has yet to show it can win on the road. Why should the L.A. trip be different? … The Oregon State women are finally being recognized. … Colorado uses its bench to great success.… In football news, we thought Rome Odunze was the nation’s premier receiver last season and voted him that honor. … Former Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei talked about his transfer to Florida State. … UCLA has moved its student section to a better spot in the Rose Bowl. We’re guessing partly because the tickets weren’t going to sell anyway.

Gonzaga: Besides Theo’s outstanding profile of Ike, Jim Meehan previews tonight’s game at Loyola Marymount, which is on the CBS Sports Network at 6. … Jim also has the key matchup, which features the one Lion the Zags couldn’t control in Spokane. … Greg Lee has his notebook about the area women’s teams and he leads it off with GU. … The men are still firmly in bubble territory nationally. No one listens to us. … Elsewhere in the WCC, Saint Mary’s is one of the hottest teams in America.

EWU: Eastern is on a roll and have a chance to put some distance between itself and the rest of the Big Sky crowd. But the two-game homestand won’t be easy. First up, as Dan Thompson tells us, is Idaho State at 6 tonight. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, the Weber State men are at Idaho tonight and then at EWU on Saturday. … If you want to know spring is close, Montana just published its spring football schedule. So, ya, we’re getting nearer.

Preps: The playoffs continued last night and Dave Nichols has a roundup of Wednesday’s action.

MMA: Kyle SiJohn has some unfinished business. Charlotte McKinley tells us he’s looking forward to getting it done tonight at the Coeur d’Alene Casino.

Mariners: Pitchers and catchers reported to Peoria yesterday. Had a workout. It’s spring folks. Sort of, as we watch snow fall outside our window. … We can pass along a couple stories in the S-R today we linked when they were in the times, on Julio Rodriguez and Mitch Garver.

Seahawks: The coaching staff is being filled out. Now it’s time for the roster. Questions abound for the Hawks with current players and free agents, including some big names.

Kraken: A former Seattle hockey legend is visiting. As is a former Kraken player.

• Better self-evaluation is something, we’ve come to believe, that is done better in the later stages of life. We’ve also come to the conclusion we’re pretty good at a lot of things and only great at a couple: We’re world-class as a connoisseur of doughnuts and have won gold medals in the role of dog-dad. Otherwise, we’re just OK – though we strive to reach greatness each day. Until later …