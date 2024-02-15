Prep roundup: Brady Krebs’ late floater lifts Rogers to state tournament; Ridgeline, University girls stay alive

The Greater Spokane League 2A division has six teams and the district is allotted just two bids to state this season with no crossovers.

That’s a shame because with three teams in and out of the top 10 in state this season, one deserving team was going to be left standing – and out of the state tourney – in the district’s version of musical chairs.

When the music stopped Thursday, Rogers had a seat and West Valley was on the outside looking in.

Brady Krebs hit a floater with 3 seconds left, Rogers stole the inbounds pass and the host Pirates beat the Eagles 65-63, earning a trip to state, in a District 8 2A semifinal.

Rogers faces Pullman, which topped Clarkston in the other semi, in the district championship game Saturday.

It’s the second time the Pirates have qualified for state since 1975, and the team won one game two seasons ago. But building off the football team’s success qualifying for state in the fall, senior Aaron Kinsey – who led the Pirates with 17 points – believes Rogers is rising.

“I wanted this to be the culture,” he said. “Now it is. Let’s go.”

“It was a dream at first, and it became a reality,” Rogers coach Karim Scott said. “The players get all the credit. They get the credit when we win, and I take the heat when we lose.”

Scott lamented the league only getting two bids to state.

“As a coach, we want what’s best for the kids. And this is not best for the kids,” he said. “You’ve got one of the best teams in the state left out of state. But we’re happy that’s not us.”

Tied at 63 with 37 seconds left, Rogers was content to work some clock and West Valley had fouls to give. The Eagles fouled twice, leaving Rogers 13 seconds to work. Krebs got the ball in the left corner, drove the baseline and hit a contested floater to give Rogers the lead.

“We had a play set up, but it didn’t go to plan,” Krebs said. “But I knew we could get the screen.”

Rogers applied pressure and the inbounds pass was stolen by Green at midcourt to seal the win.

“What a finish,” Kinsey said. “What a way to end it.”

Krebs finished with 14 points. Warrick Hartman and Treshon Green added 12 apiece.

Parker Munns led West Valley with 30 points.

After a fast-paced first quarter, West Valley led Rogers 20-19, with Brandon Spunich scoring eight points for the Eagles. The frenetic pace continued in the second quarter. Munns heated up for West Valley with 12 points, while Rogers spread out its scoring and the Eagles led 37-36 at the half.

West Valley started the second half on a 7-1 run. Ben Fried (16 points) hit a long 3 with a minute left in the third quarter and the Eagles led 53-49 entering the fourth.

Kinsey backed his defender into the block early in the quarter and his turn-around tied it at 53 as the Pirates went on an 8-0 run to take a slim lead. Munns drilled a 3 from the corner to tie it with 37 seconds remaining.

District 8 4A

Lewis and Clark 60, Kamiakin 58: Luke Jessup hit the winning shot at the buzzer and the visiting fourth-seeded Tigers (16-7) eliminated the third-seeded Braves (20-5). Parker Pincock scored 16 points while Paolo Murray and Jessup had 14 apiece for LC, which plays at Richland on Saturday in the district second-place game for a bid to state.

District 8 3A

Ridgeline 65, University 47: Caden Andreas scored 25 points and the visiting seventh-seeded Falcons (15-8) eliminated the fifth-seeded Titans (12-11). Jack Del Mese led University with 11 points and Shane Skidmore added 10. Ridgeline plays at second-seeded Walla Walla in the district third-place game Saturday for a trip to state.

District 8 2A

Pullman 70, Clarkston 53: Champ Powaukee and Cade Rogers scored 20 points apiece and the top-seeded Greyhounds (16-5) eliminated the visiting fourth-seeded Bantams (11-12). Xander Van Tine led Clarkston with 22 points.

Girls

District 8 4A

Chiawana 70, Central Valley 42: Malia Ruud scored 44 points and the third-seeded Riverhawks (19-6) eliminated the visiting fourth-seeded Bears (17-8). Chiawana plays at Gonzaga Prep in the district second-place game for a bid to state Saturday. Drae Domebo led CV with 13 points.

District 8 3A

Ridgeline 55, Ferris 32: Madilyn Crowley scored 18 points, Grace Sheridan added 11 and the third-seeded Falcons (13-10) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Saxons (11-11). Ridgeline hosts University in the district third-place game for a trip to state on Saturday. Kayla Jones led Ferris with 12 points.

University 65, Walla Walla 60: The visiting seventh-seeded Titans (11-12) eliminated the fifth-seeded Blue Devils (13-10). Details were unavailable.

District 8 2A

Clarkston 85, Rogers 23: Jaelyn McCormack-Marks scored 20 points, Kendall Wallace added 16 and the top-seeded Bantams (22-0) eliminated the Pirates (5-14) to claim a bid to state. Clarkston hosts West Valley in the district title game on Saturday.

West Valley 59, Pullman 50: Chloe Deharo scored 40 points with five 3-pointers and the second-seeded Eagles (12-8) eliminated the visiting third-seeded Greyhounds (7-14) to qualify for state. Willow Burrill added 13 points for West Valley. Ryli Bednar led Pullman with 17 points and Grace Kuhle had 10.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene 50, Rocky Mountain 40: Teagan Colvin had 22 points, six rebounds and five assists and the fourth-seeded Vikings (18-5) beat the fifth-seeded Grizzlies (17-7) in an 5A State first-round game at Idaho Center in Nampa. CdA advances to a semifinal against Boise on Friday at 4 p.m. Maddie Mitchell added 12 points, all on 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Vikings went on a 22-13 run. Cianna Legaspi led Rocky with 19 points.

Lake City 76, Middleton 57: Avery Waddington totaled 20 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and the second-seeded Timberwolves (24-2) beat the seventh-seeded Vikings (20-5) in a 5A first-round game at Idaho Center. Sophia Zufelt added 20 points on 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc for Lake City, which plays in a semifinal on Friday at 6 p.m.

Lakeland 48, Bishop Kelly 45: Landree Simon had 15 points and nine rebounds and the fourth-seeded Hawks (14-9) beat the fifth-seeded Knights (18-5) in a 4A State first-round game at Timberline High in Boise. Lakeland advances to a semifinal against Shelley on Friday at 11 a.m. at Idaho Center.

Timberlake 36, Filer 30: Kurtsten McKellips scored 10 points and the third-seeded Tigers (17-6) beat the sixth-seeded Wildcats (14-11) in an Idaho 3A state first-round game on Thursday at Middleton High School. Timberlake advances to play Snake River in a semifinal.

Diving

Cheney’s Alma Smith won his second consecutive State 3A 1-meter diving championship at the boys swimming and diving championships at King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Scoring 401.90 points over 11 dives, Smith beat the field by more than 100 points. James Ferrier of Gig Harbor was second with 297.35 points.