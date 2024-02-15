Public comment open on Idaho fisheries policies

From staff reports

Idaho officials are looking for input on three fisheries policies.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is working on its statewide fishing seasons and rules, setting seasons and limits for chinook salmon, and a statewide fisheries management plan and is looking for public comment on each policy, according to a news release.

Officials are setting the dates for fishing seasons statewide from 2025 to 2027, and they want to hear from anglers who have suggestions for changing existing regulations.

The public has until March 10 to comment, and will get another chance to weigh in after the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Commission takes an initial vote in May. The release said the commission would finalize the seasons in July.

With chinook salmon, Idaho Fish and Game has proposed season dates and bag limits. The public has until March 3 to comment, and the commission is expected to vote later in March.

The statewide fish management plan is meant to guide the department for the next six years. It doesn’t deal directly with seasons or bag limits, but sets a framework for managing waterbodies.

Developing the plan will be a lengthy process with multiple rounds of public comment. This initial round closes April 12.

Public commenters can weigh in online at idfg.idaho.gov/about/comment.

Officials are also hosting meetings across the state to gather input in person.

The schedule of remaining meetings in North Idaho is as follows:

Thursday: Orofino, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. , IDFG Clearwater Hatchery at 118 Hatchery Roe Dr.

Wednesday: Moscow, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. , 1912 Center at 412 E 3rd St.

Wednesday: Coeur d’Alene, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. , IDFG Panhandle Regional Office at 2885 W. Kathleen Ave.