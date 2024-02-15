Spokane Airport receiving $2 million for improvements

Spokane International Airport is one of 114 facilities across the country that will receive a portion of $970 million in federal funds to pay for projects supported by President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

Spokane is expected to get about $2 million, which will be used to build two additional ticket counters and passenger boarding bridges.

The sum will also fund upgrades to the airport’s HVAC, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

Additionally, the airport will purchase technology for the hearing-impaired technology, smart glass, solar energy connection, baggage handling systems, and other considerable ADA improvements, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“This grant award provides funding to continue the progress we have made on the Terminal Renovation and Expansion (TREX) project … and reduces the amount of debt-financing required to complete the program.,” airport CEO Larry Krauter said in the release.

Krauter thanked Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., who is the ranking Democrat on the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, for his help in securing financial help for area airports.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport received $10.4 million to widen its arrivals terminal and realign of departures access roads, according to the release from Rep. Larsen’s office.

The projects will create, “jobs while upgrading and expanding terminal facilities,” Krauter said.

The funding will help meet growing demand for air travel and improve accessibility to facilities, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“Under this administration, we are doing more to improve the travel experience than ever before, from expanding consumer protections to modernizing the physical infrastructure,” Buttigieg he said in the release.