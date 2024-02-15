Sydney Sweeney adds to her varied resume with a role in a superhero flick

While Sydney Sweeney, 26, just starred in “Anyone But You,” a cute rom-com with the charismatic Glen Powell, in December, she’s already back in the box office with “Madame Web,” a superhero film that was released on Valentine’s Day.

The St. George’s School alumna portrays Julia Cornwall, a vulnerable teen who has the potential to become Spider-Woman. The gig requires slipping into a spider suit and vigorous physical drills that Sweeney enjoyed while co-starring with Dakota Johnson.

“I loved the training,” Sweeney said, while calling from New York. “I never wanted to stop training or take off my super suit. I had an absolute blast working on the film.”

Part of the fun was acting in a period piece, since the film is set during the early aughts. Flip phones and Britney Spears tunes are part of the cultural callback.

“Britney is amazing,” Sweeney said. “We were able to use (Spears’) ‘Toxic,’ and that song is so great.”

Sweeney had a blast with her castmates.

“We all instantly bonded and became best friends,” Sweeney said. “We had so much fun when we were working and not working.”

Johnson, Celeste O’Connor and Isabel Merced are some of Sweeney’s new pals. Director S.J. Clarkson directed a screenplay she co-wrote with Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless and Claire Parker. The concept is based on D.C. Comics, which has provided considerable inspiration in Hollywood.

It’s an action, adventure flick with Johnson helping three young women with potentially powerful futures who are hunted by a deadly adversary. The Spider-Man spinoff was shot in Boston and New York.

“I loved the experience,” Sweeney said. “Boston and New York are two amazing cities. I had an incredible time making this movie.”

The film was released in theaters Wednesday.

Sweeney’s next film is completely different. “Immaculate,” which will make its world premiere next month at South By Southwest and hit screens throughout the country March 22, is a horror film.

“I like to challenge myself with different roles,” Sweeney said. “Why be in the same type of movie every time?”