Two dogs dead, residents displaced after Spokane Valley home catches fire

Two dogs died and a family was displaced after a fire broke out in a mobile home Wednesday night in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley and Spokane firefighters extinguished the fire that consumed a large portion of a single-wide mobile home near the 5800 block of East Fourth Avenue, just south of Interstate 90, according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department news release.

The fire was out within 15 minutes of the first fire engine’s arrival.

Two dogs were removed from the burning home but were unable to be resuscitated, firefighters said.

Two adults and two children were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting.

No human injuries were reported, but an ambulance crew evaluated one of the adult occupants.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.