You again? Following regional rumbles, several rivals likely to get rematches at Mat Classic XXXV

Mead's Kaysic Lundquist and Mt. Spokane's Tanner Crosby chat during the Region 4 3A state-qualifying tournament on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at University High School in Spokane Valley, Washington. (Madison McCord/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

After watching a wrestling match between Tanner Crosby and Kaysic Lundquist, it would seem more likely that they are close friends and not bitter rivals.

It turns out that both cases can be true.

Hugs have replaced handshakes between Crosby, a senior at Mt. Spokane, and Lundquist, a Mead sophomore, who are among the best 106-pound wrestlers in the state.

Now, the pair hopes they have the chance for one last embrace Saturday afternoon in the 3A finals at Mat Classic XXXV in Tacoma.

“It would be an incredible way to end my high school career to go against one of my good friends with a state title on the line,” Crosby said. “And it would be nice to win the last one against him.”

That last part has been tricky for Crosby this season.

The pair have met on the mat the past three weeks, with Lundquist winning all three times. Lundquist earned a 6-5 victory in the Panthers’ Greater Spokane League dual victory on Jan. 25. Lundquist then pinned Crosby in the first round of the district title match on Feb. 3, before again topping Crosby in a 4-2 decision in the regional championship bout last Saturday.

“I feel like most of our matches have been pretty close,” Crosby said. “And when you wrestle like that, it’s important to remember that anything can happen. I haven’t counted myself out when it comes to beating him even if he’s had the better of me lately.”

Luckily for Crosby, another chance to top Lundquist is on the horizon. The pair are once again on opposite sides of the 20-man bracket, which begins Friday at the Tacoma Dome.

For Lundquist though, who has also defeated Crosby at Tri-State and the Pacific Northwest Classic this year, it’s important to remember that Crosby is the second-ranked 106-pound wrestler in 3A for a reason.

“It’s really difficult to win several times in a row against a great wrestler like Tanner,” Lundquist said. “The more I wrestle someone, they find out what I like to do, but I also find out things about them and that’s been helpful.”

“It’s my last year and I want to go win,” Crosby added. “But I know I have to go through him to do that. I’m also glad that if anyone is able to beat me, that it’s one of my close friends.”

The continued showdowns between Crosby and Lundquist are just one example of rematches that could determine state titles this weekend between GSL rivals.

At 215 pounds, top-ranked Brendan Hughes has held off fierce challenges the past two weeks from Mead’s Braeden Harvey – who is ranked No. 3 in 3A by Washington Wrestling Report. Hughes won the district title with a 3-0 victory, followed by a 6-2 decision at regionals.

“It’s a blessing for me to keep seeing a guy like Brendan, because I know what I have to do to win and at this point,” Harvey said. “I know what he’s better at, so maybe I can counter it when the time comes.”

Hughes and Harvey also have the blessing of being on opposite sides of the bracket, putting a title clash in play.

“I’ve just learned that Brendan is a battler and he will not stop until the final whistle,” Harvey said. “But I am the same way, and we both told each other after the match that neither of us is going to get the state title for free.”

Hughes’ teammate at Mt. Spokane, Jayson Bonnett, is also expecting to run into some familiar faces on his way to a 138-pound title.

In the district tournament, Bonnett topped University’s Wyatt Crosby to win the title, followed by a thrilling 4-2 victory over Mead’s Braxton Smith for the regional crown.

Bonnett, who took second at Mat Classic last year, said that wrestling in the GSL and Region 4 – which includes team-title contender Hermiston – has prepared him for whoever he might face in Tacoma.

“Our league for the most part dominates the regional tournament and this region for the most part dominates at state,” Bonnett said. “So for me, when I think of the best guys in the state, I think we’ve been seeing them all year already.”

While several GSL matchups could determine individual champions, only Mead will likely fact into the team title due to number of qualifiers.

The Panthers, who enter the tournament as two-time defending champions, will bring 17 wrestlers to state in 13 of the 14 weight classes. University is hoping for a shot at the podium with eight wrestlers at state, while Mt. Spokane is bringing four contenders.

“It’s important that the guys we are sending over understand that our success will help build the culture back in that wrestling room at Mt. Spokane,” Bonnett said. “Next year we are gonna need some guys to step up to bounce back, so if we can get guys in the room that see the success we have it will get us back to the level we were at before the pandemic.”

• Below is a full list of area state qualifiers.

4A boys: 106: Colton O‘Connor (GP); 113: Yousof Rahimi (CV); 120: Temarious Garcia (LC); 126: Nathan Kostecka (LC); 132: Blaine Beard (CV); 138: Terran Manson (CV), Braxton Beard (CV); 144: Samuel Kincaid (GP), Skye Martin (LC); 150: Lawrence Jackson (GP), Samuel Evans (LC); 165: Noah Holman (GP); 175: Bridger Cloninger (LC), William Jackson (GP); 190: Bayden Beard (CV), James Evans (LC); 285: Aidan Patterson (LC)

3A boys: 106: Kaysic Lundquist (Mea), Tanner Crosby (MtS), Trandyn Lundquist (Mea), Willis Tomeo (Fer); 113: Czar Quintanilla (UHi), Ben Jaime (Mea), Andrew Agidius (Mea); 120: Tristan Zaragoza (NC), Billy Weisgerber (Mea); 126: James Mason (Mea), Taylor Daines (UHi), Maddox Julien (MtS), Calister Crosby (UHi); 132: Josh Neiwert (Mea), Camron Bogle (Che); 138: Jayson Bonnett (MtS), Braxton Smith (Mea), Wyatt Crosby (UHi), Colby Lingo (Fer); 144: Mason Bennett (Che), Tyson Ramsey (Rid), Evan Urann (Mea), Tyler Vandeventer (Mea); 150: Jeroen Smith (Mea), Riley Hemminger (NC), David Osborn (UHi); 157: Tommy Elliott (NC), Aaron Ask (Mea), Isaiah Ramirez (UHi); 165: Samuel Thomas (UHi), Jack Neale (Fer); 175: Trenton Moore (Che), Caden Brooks (Mea); 190: Cole Schumacher (Mea), Preston Wentling (Rid); 215: Brendan Hughes (MtS), Braeden Harvey (Mea), Austin Frederick (Mea), Ryan Sulpizio (UHi); 285: Markus Fetcho (Mea).

2A boys: 106: Lucas Horner (SP), Nam Pham (Rog); 126: Joseph Stahl V (SP); 132: Dawson Bailey (Cla), Evan McDougle (Pul); 138: Logan Utecht of (WV), Gus Ballman (Rog), Thomas Samuels (Cla); 144: Israel Acosta (Pul), Bodee Thivierge (Cla); 150: Ivan Acosta (Pul), Tyrese Guzman (SP), Hunter Nicholson (EV); 157: Aydin Peltier (Pul); 165: Tayevius Allen (Rog); 175: Devin Pierce (EV), Andrew Royston (WV); 190: Brayden Burgener (SP), Josh Moreau (WV); 215: Micah Burkhart (EV), Logan Leeson (WV), Samuel Sears (Pul); 285: Sam Picicci (SP).

1A boys: 106: Bodey Schweiger (Riv), Braxton Reyes (Lak), Levi Vetter (Fre); 113: Konnor Spradling (Lak), Bryce Davis (Col); 120: Jonas Bond (DP); 136: Logan Allen (Fre); 132: Gavin Carnahan (DP), Logan Ottack (Col); 138: Chase Smith (Fre), Ben Orth (Lak); 144: Myles Christen (Lak), Brock Berger (DP); 150: Brooks Proctor (Riv), Connor Goff (Col), Blake Berger (DP); 157: Peter Desroches (Riv), Anthony Hyatt (New); 165: Jonah Orndorff (Fre), Liam Bogle (DP), Bryce Scarpelli (Riv); 175: Tristian Davis (Riv), Evan Henry (DP); 215: Liam Hamilton (Lak), True Cole (ML); 285: Hezekiah Slind (DP), Roman Tannehill (New).

1B/2B boys: 106: Joey Matusik (Rea), Micah Rocha (NWC), Ty Scott (Colf); 113: Caiden Kassel (LLA), Spencer Duty (Sel), Octavio Paredes Martinez (LRS); 120: Nakoa Rocha (NWC), Wayland Holmberg (Dav), Jack Molitor (ACH); 126: Cooper Phillips (Colf), Sam Drake (KF), Jaxson Chantry (Sel); 132: Andrew Worden (KF), Seth Finley (Spr), Dillon Gassenberg (Colf); 138: Carson Kline (Rea), Porter Wood (ACH), Coen Caldwell (Rea); 144: Carson Kubik (LRS), Hudson Somes (NWC), Titan Tapia (Chew); 150: Maddex Strobel (Lib); Jameson Davis (Sel); Dakota Katzer (Chew); 157: Everett Wood (ACH), Deacon Medeiros (KF), Jared Haden (Chew); 165: Clae Holling (Lib), Nathan Rasmussen (Sel), Brody Schillinger (Dav); 175: Dekota Acosta (Chew), Joey Matherly (Lib), John Pierce (ACH); 190: Brock Gustaveson (Dav), Curtis Winona (Pom), Conner Kline (Rea); 215: Gabriel Smith (LRS), Noah Butler (ACH), Carson Durbin (Rea); 285: Brock Tracy (LRS), Kaden Hippler (KF), Bryson Sobosky (Chew).

3A/4A girls: 106: Taylor Pascua (Mea); 105: Libby Roberts (UHi); 110: Jennifer Tian (Che); 120: Raenah Smith (Mea); 125: Jalisca Holmgren (Che); 130: Samara Wienstock (UHi).

1B/2B/1A/2A girls: 100: Abby Starr (Cur); 105: MaKenzie Weza (Cla); 110: Yadira Covarrubias (Rog), Savannah Taylor (Rog); 115: Leila Montague-Crawford (DP); 120: Serenna Swiger (Spr); 125: Naomi Haden (Chew); 130: Anna Hume (KF), Evelyn Phillips (Cur); 140: Kariyah Strobel (Lib); 170: Danika Bretz (Rea); 190: Clover Tannehill (New); 235: Madisen Pillers (New).