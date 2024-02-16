17-year-old boy sentenced to more than 8 years behind bars for Logan drive-by shooting

A 17-year-old boy was sentenced to 8½ years of incarceration for his connection to a drive-by shooting last summer in northeast Spokane.

Dezmen Belgarde pleaded guilty to drive-by shooting, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of custodial assault Jan. 30 in Spokane County Juvenile Court, said Spokane County deputy prosecutor Shane Smith. Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren imposed the 445-week sentence.

Spokane police were called to two drive-by shootings the morning of June 24 near North Dakota Street and Carlisle Avenue in the Logan Neighborhood, according to police.

In the second shooting, multiple rounds struck a residence with people inside, according to court documents. One of the bullets entered the wall of the house, and debris from the wall cut one of the residents’ cheeks.

A witness told police he saw a red Hyundai Sonata, later identified as stolen, with two or three males in the car driving east on Carlisle toward Dakota. He said he saw the male in the front passenger seat shoot about 10 rounds from a handgun toward the northeast corner of the intersection. The vehicle then fled.

Officers were then dispatched to a car crash later that morning near East Francis Avenue and North Crestline Street.

Police contacted three suspects: Joshua Gould, Ozzy Tarter and Belgarde. Officers recovered two firearms at the scene.

Gould was in the front passenger seat of the crashed vehicle and a black handgun was found in his sweatshirt, court records show.

Police believe Belgarde was the driver of the stolen vehicle.

The Sonata matched the description of the vehicle involved in both shootings, police said in documents.

Belgarde, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was initially charged as an adult but those charges were dismissed after he pleaded guilty to lesser charges in Juvenile Court, documents say.

Smith said Belgarde will serve his entire sentence in juvenile incarceration.

Tarter, 19, was sentenced in October to 15 months in prison for the drive-by shooting and a robbery in Millwood nine days before the shooting.

Gould, 19, still faces multiple assault and drive-by shooting charges. He also faces first-degree robbery for the Millwood incident with Tarter. He is set for trial April 1 in both cases.