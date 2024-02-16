Arizona rolls past Washington State women 64-45, Cougars lose fifth straight

From staff reports

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Washington State Cougars had their lowest-scoring output of the women’s basketball season and stumbled to their fifth consecutive loss.

The Cougars’ late-season slide continued Friday with a 64-45 loss to Arizona at the McKale Center.

WSU (15-11, 4-9 Pac-12) fell behind by double digits after 5 minutes and never found its footing. The Cougars scored just 17 first-half points and trailed by as many as 25 points late in the third quarter.

WSU’s offense has struggled and the team hasn’t won since star guard Charlisse Leger-Walker suffered a season-ending knee injury during a win at No. 2 UCLA on Jan. 28. The Cougars were inefficient against Arizona (13-12, 5-8), shooting 35.8% from the field and 2 of 17 from 3-point range while committing 17 turnovers.

Freshman guard Eleonora Villa (16 points) was WSU’s only player in double figures.

Guard Helena Pueyo scored 18 points to lead the Wildcats, who shot 47.3% from the floor.