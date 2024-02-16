College baseball: Gonzaga loses to UCLA; WSU beats Utah Tech in season-openers

From staff reports

Gonzaga squandered a two-run lead late in its season opener, surrendering three runs in the eighth inning of an 8-7 nonconference loss to No. 22 UCLA on Friday evening at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Bulldogs took a 6-5 lead with a three-run sixth inning and added an insurance run on a passed ball in the top of the eighth. But Gonzaga’s relievers gave up two singles, two walks and a double in the bottom half of the inning, and the Bulldogs stranded a runner on second in the ninth.

Gonzaga outhit the Bruins 9-8, but the Bulldogs stranded eight runners and allowed eight UCLA walks.

Second baseman Hudson Shupe, a Seattle University transfer, finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs in his Zags debut. He led off the game with a home run.

Reliever Daniel Sotelo took the loss. He allowed three runs in one inning . Gonzaga starter Liam Paddack struck out five, allowing three runs on two hits in three innings.

Washington State 12, Utah Tech 6: Nathan Choate picked up a victory in his first game as coach of the Cougars, who rolled past the Trailblazers at Bruce Hurst Field in St. George, Utah.

Veteran catcher Jacob Morrow, third baseman Cole Cramer and outfielder Casen Taggart each homered as the Cougars amassed 18 hits while striking out just three times.

Taggart and Cramer, newcomers from the junior college ranks, combined for six hits, five runs and eight RBIs.

Senior right-hander Grant Taylor recorded the win, allowing five runs and 10 hits while striking out three over five innings.

Whitworth 18, Occidental 2 (8): The Pirates opened their season with an impressive offensive display, piling up 19 hits during a rout of the Tigers at Anderson Field in Los Angeles.

Outfielder Elijah Tanner had four hits to pace the Pirates, who totaled eight extra-base hits . Catcher Aaron Clogston and first baseman Henry Zaske homered for Whitworth, which went up 11-0 in the fifth inning of a game that was called after the eighth for darkness.

Senior right-hander Hunter Dryden, a Deer Park product, earned the win. He struck out seven batters over five scoreless innings.