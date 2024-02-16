Dear Kiantha: Infections create worries over more shutdowns

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Dear Kiantha,

I am terrified at the thought of the deadly Candida auris infections spreading throughout our state after cases were recently confirmed in Western Washington. Daily, I find myself wondering if we are going to go through another shutdown. The shutdown from COVID-19 turned my world upside down. I don’t think I can make it through another long period of isolation. How can I stop worrying so much about this?

Dear Friend,

To worry is to be human. All of us experience a level of fear and anxiety about the things we do not understand and cannot control.

Our world was turned upside down thanks to COVID-19. In the aftermath of a virus that devastated our country, there still remains fragments of trauma left behind. We each carry our fair share.

I can wrap my mind around your fears. Long periods of isolation are never good for anyone, and yet, we are here – forever changed but here. You made it, and with vigilance and respect for science, you will make it through whatever happens should there be large scale transmission of Candida auris.

Something that might help your anxiety around Candida auris is to better understand the ways in which it differs from COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Candida auris is a type of yeast that can cause severe illness and spread easily among patients in health care facilities. Unlike COVID-19, it is not a virus.

Healthy people without a particular set of risk factors have a low risk for getting infected with Candida auris. Take time to do your own research on Candida auris and follow your research up by contacting a trusted medical provider.

In the meantime, might I suggest worrying less about if you can make it through another shutdown or isolation as a result of a health crisis. Concentrate more on the fact that you made it through the last one.

Soul to soul,

Kiantha

