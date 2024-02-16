Girls basketball: Gonzaga Prep edges Chiawana in overtime to qualify for state; Mead cruises to 3A district title

Gonzaga Prep had split a pair of games with Chiawana this season already, falling in the first game of the season but getting revenge in the first round of the district tournament last week. The grudge match, Saturday at Gonzaga Prep, carried the winner-to-state, loser-out pressure that two teams ranked in the top 10 in state should not have had to bear.

In the end, defense carried the day for the Bullpups.

Freshman Aylah Cornwall scored 26 points, Olivia McIntyre added 11 and Gonzaga Prep (18-5) edged visiting Chiawana (19-6) 51-50 in overtime in the District 8 4A second-place game to advance to state.

G-Prep senior post Gillian Bears finished with seven points but grabbed a key rebound in overtime that allowed the Bullpups to eventually extinguish the clock.

“What helped us most importantly win that game is our defense,” Bears said. “This week practicing we were working on defense all week, studying their plays and knowing exactly what they’re gonna do and we really had each other’s backs.”

G-Prep scored the first four points of overtime, but Chiawana kept pounding it inside to 6-foot-3 post Malia Ruud. But down by one with less than 30 seconds in overtime, Ruud’s shot was short.

Bears grabbed the rebound and kicked it out to Cornwall, who was fouled with 3.7 seconds to go on the wing. McIntyre was fouled by Ruud on the floor with 1.7 seconds to go, her fifth, and the Bullpups were able to inbound and kill the clock.

“They always give us a good physical game, and we were ready,” Bears said.

Cornwall had nine points in the first quarter, which ended tied at 15. It turned onto a defensive slugfest in the second, with the teams combining for just 16 points, and G-Prep led 25-21 at the half.

Chiawana scored the first eight points of the third quarter, including a pair of 3s by Kaia Foster. Foster had 10 points in the quarter, and Chiawana led 35-31 after three. But Ruud and Bears both picked up their fourth fouls in the period.

A layup by Julia Few tied it at 35, and the bigs checked back in early in the fourth. Ruud scored twice in the paint, but Bears tied it up on the other end. Ruud powered for two with 30 seconds left to tie it, and G-Prep forced a turnover to send it to overtime.

“Our intensity, not giving up in the second half – when we know they’re a second half team – was key,” Bears said. “Even when it was close, we did not lose our heads and kept our cool.”

Ruud led Chiawana with 23 points, and Maia Foster added 17.

District 8 3A

Ridgeline 51, University 46: Sophomore Madilyn Crowley scored 20 points, and the Falcons (14-10) beat the visiting Titans (11-13) in the district third-place game. Ridgeline qualifies for state for the first time in program history.

“It feels amazing,” Crowley said. “I’m so happy our school made it. … We play as a team, and I do what I need to do to help my team get there.”

Crowley had 12 points in the first half, and Ridgeline led 26-19.

Sophie Carbajal’s 3-pointer gave U-Hi its first lead of the game at 33-32 late in the third. Grace Sheridan (13 points) answered with her first bucket of the game, a long 3, and Ridgeline led 37-33 entering the fourth.

U-Hi senior Julianna Jeross hit two long 3s to make it 48-46 with 18 seconds left. U-Hi was left to foul, and Sheridan made a pair at the line to ice it.

Jeross led U-Hi with 18 points, nine in the fourth quarter.

Mead 70, Kennewick 54: Addison Wells-Morrison scored 27 points, Teryn Gardner added 20 and the top-seeded Panthers (22-1) beat the visiting second-seeded Lions (17-6) in the district title game. Haylee Johnson scored 24 points for Kennewick. Both teams qualified for state.

District 8 2A

Clarkston 75, West Valley 31: Kendall Wallace led four in double figures with 15 points, and the top-seeded Bantams (23-0) beat the visiting second-seeded Eagles (13-9) in the district title game. Both teams qualified for state. Chloe Deharo led WV with 11 points.

District 6/7 1A crossovers

Lakeside 74, Chelan 25: Rylee Darnold and Avery Haff scored 13 points apiece, and the Eagles (19-4) eliminated the visiting Mountain Goats (8-8). Lydia Peterson scored 11 points for Chelan. Lakeside advances to State.

Cashmere 53, Medical Lake 32: The Bulldogs (15-5) eliminated the visiting Cardinals (12-9). Details were unavailable.

District 6/7 2B crossovers

Colfax 67, Liberty Bell 21: Brynn McGaughy scored 24 points, Hailey Demler added 21 and the second-seeded Bulldogs (17-4) eliminated the visiting ninth-seeded Mountain Lions (8-12) at West Valley High School. Colfax advances to state.

Davenport 64, Lake Roosevelt 44: Glenna Soliday scored 20 points, Jensyn Jacobsyn added 14 and the fourth-seeded Gorillas (12-8) eliminated the visiting seventh-seeded Raiders (11-9) at West Valley to advance to state.

Tonasket 54, Reardan 41: The Tigers (20-4) eliminated the Screaming Eagles (18-7) at West Valley.

Brewster 49, Liberty 41: The third-seeded Bears (15-6) eliminated the eighth-seeded Lancers (15-5) at Wenatchee High School.

Okanogan 53, Northwest Christian 46: The top-seeded Bulldogs (17-3) eliminated the visiting tenth-seeded Crusaders (13-8) at Wenatchee HS.