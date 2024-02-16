Gonzaga women hope to continue WCC dominance at Pacific on Saturday

From staff reports

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team is closing in on history.

The No. 17 Bulldogs are on the road for an afternoon West Coast Conference game at the Pacific Tigers on Saturday. A win would be Gonzaga’s 20th straight, one shy of a program record.

The Zags (25-2, 12-0 WCC) are also looking to lock up their eighth consecutive WCC regular-season title, entering the game with a three-game lead over second-place Portland and four games remaining.

Gonzaga crushed Pacific (14-10, 6-5) 104-39 in Spokane on Feb. 3. GU has won every conference game by at least 18 points.