Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris, Hunter Biden’s $6.5 million patron, draws fire from all sides

By Kenneth P. Vogel, Luke Broadwater and Michael S. Schmidt New York Times

WASHINGTON – He found a house for Hunter Biden’s new family, paid divorce costs to Biden’s ex-wife and helped resolve a paternity lawsuit from a third woman. He footed the bill for Biden’s security, back taxes and car payments, facilitated the publication of a memoir and the launch of an art career, and provided emotional support as Biden dealt with scrutiny from prosecutors and political adversaries.

In recent years, no one has been more influential in helping Hunter Biden rebuild his life after a battle with addiction than Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris.

But Morris’ role has become a flashpoint of its own.

His influence in shaping an aggressive legal and public relations defense for the president’s son against criminal indictments and Republican attacks has rankled President Joe Biden’s advisers inside and outside the White House.

They grumble that Morris’ financial backing, confrontational counsel and conspiracy theorizing has only drawn attention to Hunter Biden and the impeachment push against his father.

“I’m not very popular at the White House,” Morris said in congressional testimony last month.

Although Morris says he has never had more than a few brief interactions with the president, his involvement has stoked investigations by House Republicans. They have been asking whether Morris is using the relationship to further his own interests or provide back-door financial help to the Biden 2024 re-election campaign.

The story of Morris’ support for the president’s son comes amid scrutiny of payments that Hunter Biden received from previous wealthy patrons who could have benefited from access to his father or just the perception of it.

As his father battles for re-election, Hunter Biden faces federal tax and gun charges to which he has pleaded not guilty, a congressional deposition this month, mounting debt and the prospect of continuing to be a punching bag until at least Election Day.

Morris, who earned a fortune representing screenwriters and actors, has been visited by federal agents, received a grand jury subpoena, been referenced in the indictment of Biden and testified before congressional committees. He has also been the subject of a bar complaint, death threats, cyberstalking and paparazzi photos.

He has in some ways courted the spectacle. A documentary film crew from a production company he owns with five partners has trailed him and Biden.

Morris has spent more than $6.5 million to help Hunter Biden, money that both men now consider loans. He has paid for the documentary filming and has agreed to pay nearly $900,000 for Biden’s art in an arrangement that appears to flout ethics policies endorsed by the White House.

The White House declined to comment on the relationship or the art purchases.

Morris has not been accused of wrongdoing by authorities or of seeking favor from the Biden family. Nor has the president been accused of taking any action to benefit Morris.

There also appears to be a genuine human element to the relationship, with the two men professing a deep fraternal affection.

It started with an encounter at a fundraiser in Los Angeles for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in the fall of 2019.

Morris – who had made his only donation on record to the Biden campaign around the time of the fundraiser – was heading for the exit when he bumped into Hunter Biden.

The host, a film and music video producer named Lanette Phillips, made a brief introduction, Morris recalled in congressional testimony. Phillips followed up days later, arranging a meeting for Morris at Hunter Biden’s rental home overlooking the San Fernando Valley, ostensibly to view his art and to discuss some entertainment-related issues.

“We hit it off right away,” Morris, now 60, testified of Biden, 54.

Morris saw parallels between their lives.

Morris and Hunter Biden were both lawyers, art lovers and recovering addicts who grew up in large Irish Catholic families in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Their meeting stretched to four or five hours as Biden described the toll of years of drug and alcohol abuse.

He was facing financial, political and potentially criminal repercussions from his years of reckless living, lavish spending and big paydays from foreign interests accused of corruption.

As Biden detailed his problems, Morris filled a yellow legal pad with plans for how to fix them.

“I basically found him like a guy getting (beaten up) by a gang of people,” Morris later testified. “And, you know, where we come from, you don’t let that happen.

“You get in, and you start swinging.”

He quickly signed a retainer to serve as a lawyer for Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen.

Morris, who during his congressional testimony suggested that he had assets of more than $100 million, helped Biden and Cohen move into a house in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Morris paid the $17,500 monthly rent for nearly a year and began footing the bill for security. He paid off $11,000 in past-due payments on a Porsche that Biden wanted to return.

He bought two pieces of Biden’s art for $40,000.

He acquired Biden’s stake in a Chinese private equity fund that had proved politically toxic but difficult to unload, assuming the $157,000 in debt that Biden had incurred to purchase it.

Within weeks of meeting Hunter Biden, Morris convened a crisis meeting in what he called “a war room” in his home.

About 10 people who had varying roles in Biden’s nascent resurrection gathered with Biden and Cohen.

Days later, a court filing indicated that Biden had agreed to pay child support to an Arkansas woman with whom he had a daughter. Morris fronted the cash.

Shortly after that, Morris emailed a tax accountant and others who were at the crisis meeting about finishing Biden’s overdue tax returns. He was concerned Republicans might seize on the tax issues if they succeeded in calling Hunter Biden to testify in Trump’s first impeachment, which was unfolding at the time, Morris later explained during his congressional testimony.

Morris paid millions of dollars to settle Biden’s tax bill.

It wasn’t until October 2021 – nearly two years after Morris started footing bills for Biden – that they formalized an agreement under which the money would be treated as a loan. The loan agreement includes a 5% interest rate and calls for Biden to start making payments in October 2025.

It was the first of five similar loan agreements between Morris and Biden.

After the 2020 presidential race, the Justice Department investigation into Hunter Biden heated up, with subpoenas issued to associates including Morris, who was compelled to produce documents to a grand jury.

Morris also became heavily involved in the pushback against embarrassing disclosures about Biden drawn from data linked to a laptop Biden was said to have abandoned in a Delaware computer repair shop.

Morris retained forensic analysts to study the data. He also quietly pushed a complex theory under which the repair shop was a front and the information had been made public through a cast of characters including a psychiatrist who had treated Biden’s addiction using ketamine therapy and Trump-allied operative Roger Stone.

Prosecutors subsequently poured cold water on the theory, stating in a court filing that Biden left the laptop at a computer store and that its contents “were largely duplicative” of data they had subpoenaed directly from his Apple iCloud account.

Morris’ unconventional tactics were discouraged by two lawyers recommended to Hunter Biden by his father’s personal attorney, Bob Bauer: Christopher Clark, a criminal defense lawyer, and Joshua Levy, who had been retained to respond to congressional investigations.

Morris urged dispensing with the traditional Washington scandal playbook and embracing tactics like those used in celebrity public relations.

“We’re not going for a tie; we have to win this,” he told others.

Morris started to gain more control when Levy parted ways with the team after clashing with him.

To replace him, Morris facilitated the hiring of veteran Washington scandal lawyer Abbe Lowell. Within months, with Morris fronting the costs, Lowell had filed suits against the computer repair shop owner, the IRS, Rudy Giuliani and others.

After the collapse in the summer of a plea deal that would have resolved tax and gun investigations without Hunter Biden serving any prison time, Clark, who was the last impediment to Morris’ no-holds-barred approach, resigned from the legal team.

On the December day that Hunter Biden had been subpoenaed to testify to Republican-led House committees, he instead appeared at a surprise news conference outside the Capitol.

Accompanied by Morris and Lowell, Biden was defiant. He accused Republicans of pursuing “illegitimate investigations of my family” to “dehumanize me, all to embarrass and damage my father, who has devoted his entire life to service.”

(Lowell later agreed to have Hunter Biden appear before the investigating committees Feb. 28.)

When Republicans convened hearings last month to vote on contempt of Congress charges against Biden, he and Morris crashed the session.

With the documentary crew in tow, Biden, Morris and Lowell filed into the Oversight Committee’s hearing room and sat in the front row.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.