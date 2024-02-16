Jake Sloan records hat trick; Spokane Chiefs fall at Tri-City 6-3

From staff reports

KENNEWICK – Jake Sloan recorded a hat trick and the Tri-City Americans beat the Spokane Chiefs 6-3 in a Western Hockey League game at Toyota Center on Friday.

The Chiefs have lost two out of three.

They have a two-point lead over Tri-City for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with a return match Saturday at the Arena.

Tri-City (21-29-2-1) got on the board quickly with a power-play goal just 1:50 into the game, as Sloan banged home a rebound from close in for his 20th goal of the season. The Americans made it 2-0 off an offensive zone faceoff and blast from the point by Carter McAdams.

Sloan added his second of the game, off a defensive zone turnover, with 27 seconds left in the period. Spokane incurred four penalties in the first, including a high-sticking double minor, and was outshot 21-10.

The Chiefs (21-25-4-1) got on the board early in the second period, as Rasmus Ekström knocked in a rebound out of the air and past TC goalie Kyle Kelsey for his 13th of the season just 1:55 into the period.

Spokane cut it to 3-2, with Chase Bertholet tipping Layton Feist’s shot from the high slot for a power-play goal at 11:13 of the second, his 18th this season.

The Chiefs had a prime opportunity to tie the game early in the third period when Berkly Catton drew a tripping penalty, but a turnover at the blueline sent the Americans in on a short-handed 2-on-1 and Gavin scored his 20th of the season to make it 4-2.

A few minutes later, Parker Bell stole a puck along the boards, cut to the middle of the ice and beat Michaluk five-hole for a three-goal lead.

Catton got that one back midway through the period, converting a Conner Roulette pass for his team-leading 39th goal of the season.

But that’s where the comeback ended, as Sloan completed his hat trick with eight seconds left into an empty net.