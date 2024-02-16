Prince Harry says, yeah, he has considered becoming a U.S. citizen, maybe

By William Booth Washington Post

Prince Harry says, yeah, well, maybe he has considered becoming an American citizen someday. That would be big. He’s fifth in line to the throne in Britain. But hit pause.

In a softball interview broadcast on “Good Morning America” on Friday, filmed on the ski slopes of Canada’s Whistler resort, the Duke of Sussex was asked how his father, King Charles III, was faring after his cancer diagnosis was revealed last week.

“Look, I love my family,” Harry said. “And the fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

Harry, 39, flew to London from Los Angeles and spent less than an hour with his father, then returned to California the next day. Royal correspondents reported that he did not see his seemingly estranged brother, Prince William, heir to the throne, nor his sister-in-law, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, who recently underwent abdominal surgery and is recuperating at home.

In the GMA interview, Harry sort of evaded a question about whether his father’s diagnosis would be galvanizing for the royals, answering with a more general observation based on his interactions with veterans and other families.

GMA: “An illness in the family can have a galvanizing or sort of reunifying effect for family. Is that possible in this case?”

Harry: “Yeah. I’m sure. … Any illness, any sickness, brings families together.”

When Charles went into the hospital for a procedure for a noncancerous enlarged prostate, his doctors discovered cancer. Buckingham Palace has said it is not prostate cancer but has not told the public what kind of cancer it is, nor what kind of treatment Charles is undergoing as an outpatient. Charles has forgone, for now, his public-facing duties and is staying at the royal residence at Sandringham.

GMA asked about Harry’s “outlook” on his father’s health.

“That stays between me and him,” Harry answered.

The bulk of the segment focused on the Invictus Games, a competition for wounded service members that the prince founded. The 2025 competition is slated for Canada. Harry tried out skeleton racing before the cameras, hitting a speed of 61 mph.

Harry was also asked how life is going for him and his family in California, where he lives with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children in a seaside-adjacent mansion south of Santa Barbara. The prince said he loved it.

GMA: “Do you feel American?”

Harry: “Ahhh. Do I feel American? No. I don’t know how I feel.”

GMA: “Would you think about becoming a citizen?”

Harry: “Oof. I have, I have considered it. Yeah.”

GMA: “What would stop you from doing it?”

Harry: “I have no idea.”

The prince said that U.S. citizenship “is a thought that has crossed my mind.”

He then added that it is “not a high priority for me right now.”

Harry suggested that his future flights and duties might take him through Britain. “So, you know, I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” he said.

Harry and Meghan are not well liked in Britain, appearing at the bottom of popularity polls, just a tick above the disgraced Prince Andrew.