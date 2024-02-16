Spokane Public Radio’s massive annual record sale starts Saturday

From staff reports

Spokane Public Radio will hold its annual record sale fundraiser Saturday and Sunday at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center in Spokane Valley.

Visitors can expect to find a vast collection of vinyl records, tapes, CDs and DVDs at rock-bottom prices. Collectors can expect to find treasures from across genres and eras, ranging from classical to rock to modern pop and more.

The doors open Saturday at 9 a.m. at 2426 N. Discovery Place. Early birds can expect a line at the door. The sale will run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

All proceeds benefit Spokane Public Radio. Customers are asked to bring their own empty crates or bags to carry items.

Beginners interested in buying their first records can find tips in a 2018 article, “Record Collecting for the Beginner,” by Bill Wright, a volunteer who’s considered the station’s resident record guru.