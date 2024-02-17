4 teens accused of robbery, assault after Spokane shooting, police chase that left one woman dead

Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault charges stemming from a shooting and police chase that left one woman dead Friday in Spokane.

A man called 911 Friday afternoon saying his property had been stolen and he met with people in the area of Market Street and Euclid Avenue in northeast Spokane to try to recover his property, Spokane police Officer Daniel Strassenberg told reporters Friday. An altercation then started.

The people left in a car, and the man followed them. At some point, someone fired shots from the car with multiple people in it, Strassenberg said.

Officers located the vehicle with people in it, but the driver refused to stop, according to a police news release Saturday. Police pinned the vehicle in the area of Springfield Avenue and Hamilton Street near Gonzaga University.

Items were thrown from the vehicle before officers brought the pursuit to a halt, police said. One of the recovered items was a firearm.

As officers removed the suspects from the vehicle, they found a woman in the car with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

The remaining suspects were taken from the scene and interviewed by detectives, according to the release.

Christopher Gimmaka, Kayden Willoughby and Devin McEwen, all 18, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and three counts of first-degree assault.

McEwen was also arrested on attempt to elude a police vehicle. All three remained in Spokane County Jail Saturday.

A 16-year-old, who was not named by police, was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center on the same charges as Gimmaka and Willoughby, police said.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the woman who died.

Detectives are investigating.