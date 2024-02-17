50 years ago in Expo history: Hope was ‘dimming’ for another fair major exhibitor as the three-month countdown began

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Less than three months remained until Expo ’74’s opening, and organizers were still hoping to snag a few more big exhibitors.

“We have two states still expressing interest,” Expo general manager Petr Spurney said. “We aren’t speaking of major exhibitors when we talk about these states; they would probably take 1,000 square feet as their space.”

He said there was still some hope of adding more nations, but “the hope is dimming.” With only 78 days left, any prospective exhibitors would “have to call it quits” in just a few more days.

From 100 years ago: Joe Houston, suspected of actually being Ephrata, Washington, triple-murderer Owen Hudson, insisted that he was innocent and knew nothing about the crimes.

He had been arrested in Pasco the day before. When asked if he wanted an attorney to defend him, he said, “Oh, just let her go as she looks” – apparently meaning he didn’t need one.

He said he had been in Walla Walla at the time of the crimes. Police said he “had evidently slept out nights and was filthy.” Two men who previously said they recognized him as Hudson admitted that they weren’t positive, “on account of the beard.”

Ephrata officials were on the way to Pasco to confirm identification.

On this day

1801: House breaks electoral college tie by electing Thomas Jefferson as president over Aaron Burr.

1943: Joe DiMaggio enlists into the U.S. Army.

1972: British Parliament votes to join the European Common Market.