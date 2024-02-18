50 years ago in Expo history: Religious leaders plan services, programs for world’s fair
A contingent of religious leaders were among the dignitaries planning to be in Spokane for Expo ’74.
Here’s a list of those expected to attend:
- The dean of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.
- The provost of England’s Conventry Cathedral.
- The presiding bishop of the Protestant Episcopal denomination.
- The U.S. Air Force’s chief of chaplains.
- The dean of Washington Cathedral in the nation’s capital.
- The former head of the National Council of Churches.
They would be taking part in a special Expo-related series of services and programs being organized by Spokane’s Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.
From 100 years ago: A debate that began in Spokane weeks earlier about whether “women should be granted the privilege of proposing marriage” had gone national.
It began as a question posed by the Spokane Women’s Club about whether this should be granted during leap years, but it expanded into a discussion over whether it should be allowed every year.
The Spokane Daily Chronicle did a survey of statements from prominent women in the national arts and sciences.
“Without exception, their answers are, ‘Yes!’ ”
Also on this day
(From onthisday.com)
1910: Mary Mallon, aka Typhoid Mary is freed from her first periods of forced isolation and goes on to cause several outbreaks of typhoid in the New York area.
1914: Charlotte May Pierstorff, 4, is mailed by train from Grangeville, Idaho, to her grandparents’ house 73 miles away. Her story became a children’s book called “Mailing May.”