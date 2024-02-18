50 years ago in Expo history: Religious leaders plan services, programs for world’s fair

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A contingent of religious leaders were among the dignitaries planning to be in Spokane for Expo ’74.

Here’s a list of those expected to attend:

The dean of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The provost of England’s Conventry Cathedral.

The presiding bishop of the Protestant Episcopal denomination.

The U.S. Air Force’s chief of chaplains.

The dean of Washington Cathedral in the nation’s capital.

The former head of the National Council of Churches.

They would be taking part in a special Expo-related series of services and programs being organized by Spokane’s Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

From 100 years ago: A debate that began in Spokane weeks earlier about whether “women should be granted the privilege of proposing marriage” had gone national.

It began as a question posed by the Spokane Women’s Club about whether this should be granted during leap years, but it expanded into a discussion over whether it should be allowed every year.

The Spokane Daily Chronicle did a survey of statements from prominent women in the national arts and sciences.

“Without exception, their answers are, ‘Yes!’ ”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1910: Mary Mallon, aka Typhoid Mary is freed from her first periods of forced isolation and goes on to cause several outbreaks of typhoid in the New York area.

1914: Charlotte May Pierstorff, 4, is mailed by train from Grangeville, Idaho, to her grandparents’ house 73 miles away. Her story became a children’s book called “Mailing May.”