The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
33°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

50 years ago in Expo history: Religious leaders plan services, programs for world’s fair

(Spokane Daily Chronicle Archives)
Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A contingent of religious leaders were among the dignitaries planning to be in Spokane for Expo ’74.

Here’s a list of those expected to attend:

  • The dean of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.
  • The provost of England’s Conventry Cathedral.
  • The presiding bishop of the Protestant Episcopal denomination.
  • The U.S. Air Force’s chief of chaplains.
  • The dean of Washington Cathedral in the nation’s capital.
  • The former head of the National Council of Churches.

They would be taking part in a special Expo-related series of services and programs being organized by Spokane’s Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

From 100 years ago: A debate that began in Spokane weeks earlier about whether “women should be granted the privilege of proposing marriage” had gone national.

It began as a question posed by the Spokane Women’s Club about whether this should be granted during leap years, but it expanded into a discussion over whether it should be allowed every year.

The Spokane Daily Chronicle did a survey of statements from prominent women in the national arts and sciences.

“Without exception, their answers are, ‘Yes!’ ”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1910: Mary Mallon, aka Typhoid Mary is freed from her first periods of forced isolation and goes on to cause several outbreaks of typhoid in the New York area.

1914: Charlotte May Pierstorff, 4, is mailed by train from Grangeville, Idaho, to her grandparents’ house 73 miles away. Her story became a children’s book called “Mailing May.”