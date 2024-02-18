Daytona 500 postponed until Monday because of rain

By Cindy Boren Washington Post

The 66th running of the Daytona 500 has been postponed until Monday afternoon for the first time since 2012 because rain that washed out Saturday’s events threatened to continue throughout Sunday across Florida, officials said.

The race, which will be broadcast by Fox, will begin around 1 p.m., at the conclusion of the Xfinity Series race, set for 8 a.m., at Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona 500 also will be streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.

Joey Logano, the 2015 Daytona 500 winner, earned the pole position in Wednesday night’s NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session and will share the front row Monday with fellow Ford driver Michael McDowell, the 2021 Daytona 500 winner. Toyotas driven by Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell will be in the next row after victories in Thursday night’s 150-mile qualifying duels.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., last year’s winner, will start in the 35th spot, driving the No. 47 Chevrolet.

This is the first time the race has been fully postponed since 2012; 20 laps were completed in 2020 before rain forced a stoppage and the race resumed the next day. The race also was pushed to later Sunday in 2014 and 2021. The first 53 Daytona 500 races had no weather postponements.