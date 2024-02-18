Guest Opinion: FAFSA opens doors for many students, their families

By Dr. Kevin Brockbank, Dr. Ken Russell, and Alisha Benson

It’s an exciting time for our communities’ graduating high school students and their families! As leaders within our local education systems and business community, we feel your excitement but also the trepidation of the unknown. Hearing questions like, “What is my next step?” and “How do I pay for it?”

Each of us knows the importance of developing the talents of our young people in ensuring a vibrant economy and community. A hopeful future for our region depends on people pursuing some form of post high school education or training. Our K-12 systems are focused on our students being future ready. Our community colleges have partnered with business as we respond to the workforce needs of our region. Through Greater Spokane Inc., we have set a regional goal of 60% certificate or degree attainment for our students. Furthermore, each of us is invested in the success of the individuals we serve. It is for these reasons and more that we’ve come together to ensure that you know about a free opportunity that unlocks funding for several post-high school educational pathways.

Completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) or WASFA (Washington Application for State Financial Aid) isn’t just about filling out forms; it’s about opening doors to opportunities after graduation. The FAFSA is an application completed by current and incoming college students to determine their eligibility for student financial aid from the federal and state government. The WASFA is its counterpart, intended only for students who are undocumented or do not qualify for federal financial aid because of their immigration status. Many colleges and other organizations use information from the FAFSA or WASFA to award additional scholarships and tuition assistance to students.

The state of Washington leads the nation in available funding for post-high school education. This includes state grants and scholarships for two-year and four-year degrees, apprenticeships, and technical training. In past years, Washington students have left more than $50 million in federal and state funds on the table by failing to complete the FAFSA. We cannot afford for this to continue; our community needs a diverse, educated workforce to keep up with the 70% of projected jobs in our state that require additional education or training past high school.

For our local business owners and leaders, FAFSA completion means an investment in the workforce of tomorrow. Our region is growing at a rapid rate, yet only 47% of Spokane County’s graduating high school seniors enrolled in a post-high school program in 2021. In supporting a student or family through completing the FAFSA, our business community can help curate a skilled and thriving talent pool that can reinvest their time and ability back into community.

Now, more than ever, is the time to complete a FAFSA application. The newly designed application is shorter and simpler, with more federal and state funding than ever before. In fact, a Washington family of four is likely to qualify for financial assistance with household incomes up to $120,500 for the 2024-25 school year. We are all working through the change and our school personnel, college and university counselors, along with our partners at STCU, Nuestras Raíces, and College Success Foundation are well versed in how to help. We can do this!

Our community has collaborated to provide a variety of resources, including events planned throughout Spokane County to help assist with FAFSA completion. For more information and to find an event happening near you visit LaunchNW.org/FafsaOpensDoors.

Ken Russell is the Superintendent of Riverside School District, Alisha Benson is the CEO of Greater Spokane Inc., and Kevin Brockbank is the Chancellor of the Community Colleges of Spokane.