Matchups set for opening round of state; 7 Greater Spokane League teams receive ‘protected’ seeds

The Spokane area had 32 teams qualify for the state basketball tournaments over the weekend, with the Greater Spokane League earning 11 spots in the 4A, 3A and 2A brackets.

Of the 11 teams, seven received “protected” seeds in the top 8 in each bracket, guaranteeing a trip to state venues. Teams outside of the top 8 must play an elimination game during the regional round this week.

The GSL is led by the Mead girls team, which earned the top seed in 3A. The Panthers (23-1) have been ranked No. 1 by the state media poll and the RPI system all season.

On the boys side, Gonzaga Prep was seeded third in 4A, Mt. Spokane was sixth and North Central eighth in 3A, and Rogers earned the seventh seed in 2A after winning the district title Saturday.

For the girls, Gonzaga Prep is the eighth seed in 4A, and Clarkston earned the fifth seed in 2A.

The Northeast A moved five teams to state with three protected bids: Freeman (4), Riverside (11) and Lakeside (16) boys; Deer Park (2) and Lakeside (6) girls.

The State B tournament will be packed with area teams once again. There are nine area boys teams and seven girls teams in the brackets slated for the Arena. The Colfax boys (3) and girls (4) both received protected seeds. Other protected seeds: St. George’s (7), Wellpinit (2), Cusick (6) boys; Almira/Coulee-Hartline (5), Oakesdale (6), Wilbur-Creston-Keller (7), Curlew (8) girls.

First round matchups

4A boys

(3) Gonzaga Prep vs. (6) Federal Way, Friday 6 p.m. at Central Valley HS.

4A girls

(1) Camas vs. (8) Gonzaga Prep, Saturday 4 p.m. at Battle Ground HS.

3A boys

(6) Mt. Spokane vs (3) Garfield, Saturday noon at Bellevue College.

(8) North Central at (1) Auburn, Friday 8 p.m.

(20) Ridgeline at (13) Todd Beamer, Tuesday 7 p.m.

3A girls

(8) North Thurston vs. (1) Mead, Saturday noon at West Valley HS.

(19) Peninsula at (14) Ridgeline, Tuesday 7 p.m.

2A boys

(7) Rogers at (2) Grandview, Friday 8 p.m.

(16) Enumclaw vs (9) Pullman, Friday 6 p.m. at Cheney HS.

2A girls

(5) Clarkston vs (4) Prosser, Saturday noon at Kamiakin HS.

(14) West Valley vs. (11) Port Angeles, Saturday 2 p.m. at Tacoma CC.

1A boys

(5) Seattle Academy vs (4) Freeman, Saturday 2 p.m. at West Valley HS.

(9) King’s vs. (16) Lakeside, Saturday 4 p.m. at Shorewood HS.

(14) Bellevue Christian vs. (11) Riverside, Saturday 6 p.m. at West Valley HS.

1A girls

(7) Bellevue Christian vs (2) Deer Park, Saturday 4 p.m. at West Valley HS.

(6) Lakeside vs. (3) Lynden Christian, Saturday 4 p.m. at Mt. Vernon HS.

2B boys

(6) Toutle Lake vs (3) Colfax, Friday 6 p.m. at West Valley HS.

(7) St. George’s vs (2) Napavine, Saturday noon at W.F. West HS.

(16) White Swan vs (9) Northwest Christian, Saturday 2 p.m. at Cheney HS.

(13) Liberty vs. (12) Wahkiakum, Saturday 10 a.m. at W.F. West HS.

2B girls

(5) Rainier vs. (4) Colfax, Friday 8 p.m. at West Valley HS.

(15) Tri-Cities Prep vs. (10) Davenport, Friday 8 p.m. at Cheney HS.

1B boys

(7) Mossyrock vs (2) Wellpinit, Saturday 4 p.m. at Cheney HS.

(6) Cusick vs, (3) Moses Lake Christian, Friday 8 p.m. at Moses Lake HS.

(13) Sound Christian/(20) Liberty Christian winner vs. (12) Oakesdale, Friday 8 p.m. at Central Valley HS.

(18) Northport at (15) Summit Classical, Tuesday 7 p.m.

(19) Oakville at (14) Wilbur-Creston-Keller, Tuesday 7 p.m.

1B girls

(5) Almira/Coulee-Hartline vs (4) Crosspoint Academy, Saturday noon at Tacoma CC.

(6) Oakesdale vs. (3) Waterville-Mansfield, Saturday 4 p.m. at Wenatchee HS.

(7) Wilbur-Creston-Keller at (2) Mount Vernon Christian, Friday 6 p.m.

(8) Curlew vs (1) Neah Bay, Friday 6 p.m. at Tacoma CC.

(13) Pateros vs. (12) Garfield-Palouse, Saturday 6 p.m. at Cheney HS.