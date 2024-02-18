Spokane County Library District calls for submissions to annual Community Art Show

Alison Johnson holds blank acrylic times that participants can decorate and submit to Spokane County Library District’s annual Community Art Show on Feb. 7 in Spokane. (Alisa Volz / The Spokesman-Review)

The annual Community Art Show has commenced at the Spokane County Library District.

Participants have until Feb. 29 to submit their artwork using their interpretation of this year’s theme, “Through a Window.”

Librarian Alison Johnson, who is part of the SCLD’s education and enrichment team, helps coordinate the annual show.

The art show launched as a virtual event during the pandemic in 2021, Johnson said.

During the first shows, the library provided canvases and supplies, but Johnson said the library is now trying different themes and variations each year.

“Every year, we’ve tried to do something a little bit different, a little bit unique than the previous,” she said. “Last year, we did postcards because our theme was connecting with other people. This year, it’s through a window. We found clear, 4-by-4-inch acrylic squares, thinking that would be a unique media for people to play with.”

Participating artists can paint, collage or otherwise decorate tiles with their interpretation of the theme, according to the SCLD website.

The competition is open to all, and Johnson said they get a wide variety of art.

“We get the little scribbles from kids and we get very professional looking art as well,” she said, noting that she believes professional artists have submitted in previous shows. “You see really cute stick figures and a lot of really professional, beautiful art.”

The art show provides a space for participants to share their art with their community, the SCLD website says. Every branch of the library will showcase unique pieces throughout March.

“Whatever gets turned in from that community for art stays at that branch for the final show,” Johnson said. “We also take select art from each branch for the virtual show, so people can see what all the other communities in the county are doing.”

To participate, “all you need to do is come into the library to pick up your acrylic square and bring it back when you finish,” Johnson said. “The deadline to be in the art show is the end of the month, so Feb. 29.”

Acrylic tile supplies are limited, Johnson said, so the sooner participants can pick them up, the better. If artists want to keep their work after the show, they can fill out an information sheet to attach to the tile and pick up their piece before April 12.

The artwork will be displayed in SCLD libraries from March 6 to March 31.

For more information, visit the SCLD art show webpage at scld.org/virtual-art-show.