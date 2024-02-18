Washington State women snap losing streak with 73-46 win over Arizona State

From staff reports

The Washington State women’s basketball team finally stopped the bleeding Sunday afternoon.

The Cougars used a big fourth quarter to top Arizona State 73-46 in a Pac-12 Conference game in Tempe, Arizona.

Washington State (16-11 overall, 5-9 Pac-12) snapped a five-game losing streak that began the game after the Cougars upset UCLA and lost standout senior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker for the season.

The Cougars outscored the Sun Devils (11-15, 3-11) 27-7 in the telling fourth quarter. WSU never trailed in the game.

WSU grabbed 47 rebounds and made 12 of 21 shots from beyond the 3-point line.

The Cougars’ defense held ASU to 30% (19 of 64) shooting from the field.

Junior Tara Wallack led WSU with a career-high 23 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Eleonora Villa had 17 points and five rebounds for WSU to go with four assists and two steals. It was Villa’s 11th straight game in double-digit scoring and 22nd of the season.

Teammate and Idaho transfer Beyonce Bea had her second double-double with 11 points and a season-best 13 rebounds. Bella Murekatete added 12 rebounds.

WSU got out to an 11-2 lead thanks to five points from Wallack and 3-pointers from Eleonora Villa and Jenna Villa.

The Cougars took a 46-39 lead into the fourth period.

WSU finishes regular-season play at home when it entertains Oregon State on Friday and Oregon on Sunday.