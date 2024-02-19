6 shot, 1 dead in Indianapolis Waffle House

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

A mass shooting at an Indianapolis Waffle House left one woman dead and at least five people injured Monday morning.

Gunfire erupted around 12:30 a.m. when two groups became involved in an altercation, according the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Four men and two women were reportedly shot. One of the men, who reportedly got himself to Methodist Hospital or was taken there by someone, was in critical condition.

One local station said a handgun was found at the crime scene and another firearm was located in a nearby car.

Police said “multiple victims” remained on the scene and were aiding authorities in their investigation. Investigators also planned to view surveillance video to help them figure out what happened. It’s not clear if any of the victims were armed.

The shooting ended what was an otherwise celebratory weekend in Indianapolis, which hosted Sunday’s NBA All-Star game and several related activities. The scene of the shooting is less than 8 miles from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Monday’s gunplay comes days after 22 people were injured and one woman was killed following a parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win in Missouri.