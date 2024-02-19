Gonzaga’s Ryan Nembhard wins second West Coast Conference Player of Week honor

Ryan Nembhard was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season after averaging 17 points and 10.5 assists in Gonzaga’s wins over Loyola Marymount and Pacific.

It’s Nembhard’s first weekly WCC honor since the Gonzaga point guard was named Player of the Week on Dec. 4. Three GU players have won the award a total of four times since the regular season started.

In Thursday’s 91-74 win over Loyola Marymount at Gersten Pavilion, Nembhard had 16 points, 11 assists and three steals. He shot 7 of 11 from the field and 2 of 3 from the 3-point line to help the Bulldogs pull away from the Lions late in the second half.

Nembhard turned in another double-double two days later against Pacific, scoring 18 points to go with 10 rebounds with older brother Andrew, a former GU point guard who now plays for the Indiana Pacers, watching from the third row behind the Bulldogs’ bench.

In the 102-76 win over Pacific, Nembhard was 7 of 14 from the field, 2 of 6 from the 3-point line and 2 of 2 from the free throw line. He also had five rebounds in the victory.

Nembhard’s averaging a WCC-high 6.3 assists per game to go with 12.5 points per game and 3.7 rebounds per game.

San Diego’s Kevin Patton Jr. was named WCC Freshman of the Week after scoring 24 total points in games against Portland and Santa Clara.