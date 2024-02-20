Defenseman Will McIsaac scores late in third, Spokane Chiefs down Wenatchee 6-4

From staff reports

WENATCHEE – Defenseman Will McIsaac pinched in from the point and scored with just more than 2 minutes left in the third period and the Spokane Chiefs beat the Wenatchee Wild 6-4 in a Western Hockey League game at Town Toyota Center on Tuesday.

The Chiefs (23-26-4-1) have won five of their past eight games and are six points ahead of Tri-City for the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot with 14 games to play – including two more with the Americans.

Wenatchee (28-23-4-0) is in fifth in the conference.

The Wild’s Jonas Woo scored his seventh goal of the season 12 minutes into the third period to trim Spokane’s lead to 4-3. But the Chiefs had an extended shift in the offensive zone. After a goal mouth scramble the puck came out to the right-wing circle, where McIsaac collected and sent a wrist shot past Wild goalie Brendan Gee. Shea Van Olm added an empty-net goal less than a minute later.

Berkly Catton started the Chiefs’ scoring with his team-leading 41st goal of the season in the first period and Dawson Cowan made 35 saves.

The Chiefs host Regina Friday at the Arena at 7:05 p.m.