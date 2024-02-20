Gonzaga shows interest in 7-foot center Julius Halaifonua

Julius Halaifonua, a 7-foot, 290-pound center, is on Gonzaga’s radar in the 2025 recruiting class.

Halaifonua, a native of New Zealand, has garnered interest from numerous U.S. schools following his performance at the NBA Global Academy in Australia.

Halaifonua, 17, has visited Xavier and Virginia Tech. He told On3.com he’s trying to set up trips to Marquette, Georgetown and Gonzaga.

“They’re a high-powered school,” Halaifonua told On3.com of GU. “Their recruiting is amazing and their facilities are great. They’re a school I could go in and work my butt off and know I could get where I want to go.”

Halaifonua is a skilled big man with shooting range extending beyond the 3-point line.

Halaifonua is scheduled to play with New Zealand’s senior national team at the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers. New Zealand opens against Chinese Taipei on Thursday in Taipei. He’s played in 17 games with the New Zealand’s junior national team, averaging 11.6 points and 7.5 rebounds in three tournaments.

He participated in the Basketball Without Borders event in Indianapolis last weekend with 40 top high-school age prospects from 22 countries.

Nolan Traore update

Nolan Traore, a talented 6-foot-5 guard from France who visited Gonzaga in late December, had a strong performance at Basketball Without Borders and provided an update on his recruiting to 247sports Travis Branham.

Traore has visited Gonzaga, Alabama and Xavier. He’s also considering professional options.

“That was great,” said Traore, who sat next to former GU standout and French native Killian Tillie during the Gonzaga-San Diego State game at the McCarthey Athletic Center.”