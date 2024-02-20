Supreme Court rejects new bid to curb school diversity efforts

By Greg Stohr Washington Post

A divided US Supreme Court refused to question an admissions policy at a competitive public high school in northern Virginia, turning away contentions that the program was designed to reduce the percentage of Asian-American students.

The justices rejected an appeal from parents and students who sued to challenge the policy. The order Tuesday left intact a federal appeals court decision favoring the school district.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented, saying the lower court ruling “is indefensible, and it cries out for correction.” As is customary, the court as a whole gave no explanation.

Opponents of racial preferences had eyed the case as a chance to extend the 2023 Supreme Court decision that barred universities from using race in admissions for the sake of diversity.

The high court ruling, which struck down affirmative action programs at Harvard College and the University of North Carolina, left open questions about policies that don’t explicitly consider race but nonetheless affect the racial composition of a school.

The Fairfax County School Board said the admissions policy it adopted in 2020 for Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology was designed to get more geographic and socio-economic diversity. Under an earlier system, an overwhelming majority of students came from eight of the county’s 26 middle schools, the county said.

The parents and students challenging the new policy said the share of Asian-American in the admitted class plunged from 73% in 2020 to 54% in 2021. The number of admitted Asian-American students fell even though the county increased the size of the entering class, the challengers said.

The new policy did away with longstanding admissions tests, replacing them with a process that guarantees a certain number of seats to each of the county’s middle schools and give applicants extra points for socio-economic factors including eligibility for free meals and status as English-language learners.

The Supreme Court case is Coalition for TJ v. Fairfax County School Board, 23-170.