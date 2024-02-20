Terri Anderson: House Bill 2114 is a progressive solution to housing insecurity

By Terri Anderson

The issue of housing affordability has reached a critical juncture in Spokane and in the state of Washington. As rents continue to rise, many families and individuals, especially those living on lower incomes, find themselves struggling to keep pace with the ever-increasing cost of housing. In this challenging landscape House Bill 2114 (SHB 2114) emerges as a beacon of hope, offering tangible solutions to stabilize rent and alleviate the burdens facing renters in Spokane and in Washington.

At its core, SHB 2114 will implement measures aimed at promoting fairness, affordability and sustainability. This legislation stabilizes rent by limiting rent increases to 7% annually compared to current law that allows landlords to raise rent by any amount and as often as every 60 days. By enacting reasonable limits on rent increases, this legislation empowers tenants with much-needed protections against arbitrary rent hikes that lead to housing insecurity, evictions and displacement. The growing number of people becoming homeless and living without shelter in Spokane is the direct result of unlimited rent increases. Reasonable limits on rent increases and other safeguards not only provide peace of mind for renters but also foster a sense of stability within communities, allowing families to thrive without the looming threat of unaffordable rent hikes forcing them out of their homes.

SHB 2114 embodies a proactive approach to addressing the widening gap between income and housing costs. By establishing guidelines for rent increases that provide exemptions for newly constructed housing, certain subsidized housing and for landlords under specific conditions, this legislation strikes a delicate balance between the interests of landlords and the fundamental right of tenants to access safe and affordable housing. In doing so, it lays the groundwork for a more equitable rental market where fairness and accountability prevail, benefiting both landlords and tenants alike.

For Black, Indigenous and People of Color, the burden of housing insecurity weighs heavy, exacerbated by discriminatory practices and economic disparities. These households bear the brunt of housing inequities, facing higher rates of eviction, displacement, and homelessness. Approximately 80% of Black households and over 60% of Indigenous and people of color in Spokane are renters, compared to only a little over 30% of white households who rent. They are also more likely to be lifelong renters which means they are forced to experience rent increases, evictions and poor housing conditions with no end in sight.

Critics may argue that such measures could stifle investment and deter landlords from maintaining their properties. However, it is essential to recognize that SHB 2114 does not seek to undermine the legitimate interests of property owners but rather to promote responsible and sustainable practices within the rental market. Moreover, there is no evidence that regulating the cost of rent and enacting tenant protections has any negative impact on the construction of new and much needed housing stock. By fostering a climate of stability and predictability, the legislation ultimately serves the long-term interests of landlords by ensuring a reliable stream of income and fostering positive relationships with tenants based on mutual respect and fairness.

SHB 2114 represents a crucial step toward addressing the broader systemic issues contributing to housing insecurity and homelessness in Spokane and across Washington state. By stabilizing rents and providing tenants with greater security of tenure, SHB 2114 helps prevent the displacement and gentrification that often accompany unchecked rent increases. This is particularly troublesome in rapidly growing areas of Washington that are no longer located only in urban centers and have been exacerbated with recent incentives to increase market rate housing supply. In doing so, SHB 2114 provides necessary requirements that lay the foundation for more inclusive and resilient communities where all residents, regardless of socioeconomic status, have the opportunity to thrive and prosper.

As Washingtonians, we have a collective responsibility to ensure that everyone has access to safe, stable, and affordable housing. This is even more crucial in Spokane and Eastern Washington where the racial disparity of housing security is greater than the state and the U.S. By supporting legislation such as SHB 2114, we reaffirm our commitment to the values of fairness, compassion, and social justice that define us as a state. Now is the time to come together and embrace bold, progressive solutions that address the root causes of housing insecurity and create a brighter, more equitable future for all. Let us seize this opportunity to enact meaningful change and build a Washington where every resident has a place to call home.

Terri Anderson is the interim executive director of the Tenants Union of Washington State and is the director of its Spokane office.