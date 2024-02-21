On the air
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB Spring Training
12:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego ESPN
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Rutgers at Purdue FS1
4 p.m.: Radford at Gardner-Webb ESPNU
4 p.m.: Drexel at Hofstra CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Colorado ESPN+
5 p.m.: EWU at Northern Arizona ESPN+
6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland KHQ / Root+
6 p.m.: Washington at Arizona State ESPN2
6 p.m.: Michigan at Northwestern FS1
6 p.m.: Troy at Arkansas State ESPNU
6 p.m.: Sam Houston at New Mexico State CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Oregon State at California Pac-12
8 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona FS1
8 p.m.: Oregon at Stanford ESPN2
8 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara CBS Sports
8 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine ESPNU
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Little Rock at SE Missouri State ESPNU
6 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga SWX / ESPN+
6 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Idaho ESPN+
6 p.m.: Northern Arizona at EWU ESPN+
6:30 p.m.: Utah at UCLA ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State TNT
Golf
5 a.m.: Senior: Trophy Hassan 2 Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: Mexico Open Golf
7 p.m.: LPGA Thailand Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Washington at Tampa Bay ESPN
7 p.m.: Vancouver at Seattle Root
Soccer, Europa League
9:45 a.m.: AC Milan at Rennes CBS Sports
Noon: Feyenoord at Roma CBS Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
4:30 p.m.: EWU at Northern Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
8 p.m.: WSU at Arizona 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change