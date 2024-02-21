The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB Spring Training

12:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego ESPN

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Rutgers at Purdue FS1

4 p.m.: Radford at Gardner-Webb ESPNU

4 p.m.: Drexel at Hofstra CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Colorado ESPN+

5 p.m.: EWU at Northern Arizona ESPN+

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland KHQ / Root+

6 p.m.: Washington at Arizona State ESPN2

6 p.m.: Michigan at Northwestern FS1

6 p.m.: Troy at Arkansas State ESPNU

6 p.m.: Sam Houston at New Mexico State CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Oregon State at California Pac-12

8 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona FS1

8 p.m.: Oregon at Stanford ESPN2

8 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara CBS Sports

8 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine ESPNU

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Little Rock at SE Missouri State ESPNU

6 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga SWX / ESPN+

6 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Idaho ESPN+

6 p.m.: Northern Arizona at EWU ESPN+

6:30 p.m.: Utah at UCLA ESPN

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas TNT

7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State TNT

Golf

5 a.m.: Senior: Trophy Hassan 2 Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Mexico Open Golf

7 p.m.: LPGA Thailand Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Washington at Tampa Bay ESPN

7 p.m.: Vancouver at Seattle Root

Soccer, Europa League

9:45 a.m.: AC Milan at Rennes CBS Sports

Noon: Feyenoord at Roma CBS Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

4:30 p.m.: EWU at Northern Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

8 p.m.: WSU at Arizona 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: San Francisco at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change