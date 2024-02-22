50 years ago in Expo history: Why is it called Canada Island? Fair plans explained the eventual switch from Cannon Island
Expo ’74’s Canadian contingent explained how it planned to turn Cannon Island into Canada Island.
It was building the British Columbia Pavilion on the site, but would also create a “natural amphitheater” – the Alberta Amphitheater – where the Crystal Laundry once stood. The entire island would be turned into a natural beauty spot, with a total price tag of $1.5 million.
“We wanted, in restructuring the island, to make a unique spot that would not only be a restful place for the footweary, but a fun place for youngsters,” said Canada’s consul general in Seattle. “This is going to be something permanent, something that will be given to you as a heritage and handed in perpetuity.”
From 100 years ago: The political turmoil in Hillyard had renewed a drive for annexation to Spokane – but not everyone in Hillyard was in favor.
More than 150 people turned up at an anti-annexation meeting. They nominated a slate of candidates to lead the opposition. The anti-annexation group included Mayor Pat Brown, who had been waging political warfare with the city council for a year.
The leader of the pro-annexation ticket was former mayor Thomas Kehoe, who recently lost to Brown.
The main objection voiced against annexation was that it would be admitting that “Hillyard was incapable of self-management” and required a “guardian.”
Also on this day
(From onthisday.com)
1980: U.S. hockey team beats Soviet Union 4-3 in Lake Placid during Winter Olympics, known after as the “Miracle on Ice.”