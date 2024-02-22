50 years ago in Expo history: Why is it called Canada Island? Fair plans explained the eventual switch from Cannon Island

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Expo ’74’s Canadian contingent explained how it planned to turn Cannon Island into Canada Island.

It was building the British Columbia Pavilion on the site, but would also create a “natural amphitheater” – the Alberta Amphitheater – where the Crystal Laundry once stood. The entire island would be turned into a natural beauty spot, with a total price tag of $1.5 million.

“We wanted, in restructuring the island, to make a unique spot that would not only be a restful place for the footweary, but a fun place for youngsters,” said Canada’s consul general in Seattle. “This is going to be something permanent, something that will be given to you as a heritage and handed in perpetuity.”

From 100 years ago: The political turmoil in Hillyard had renewed a drive for annexation to Spokane – but not everyone in Hillyard was in favor.

More than 150 people turned up at an anti-annexation meeting. They nominated a slate of candidates to lead the opposition. The anti-annexation group included Mayor Pat Brown, who had been waging political warfare with the city council for a year.

The leader of the pro-annexation ticket was former mayor Thomas Kehoe, who recently lost to Brown.

The main objection voiced against annexation was that it would be admitting that “Hillyard was incapable of self-management” and required a “guardian.”

