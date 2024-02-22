Medical Lake man missing east of Northport; sheriff’s office asks for public’s help

The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a Medical Lake man who was last heard from on Tuesday.

Jason Anderson, 24, was last spotted east of Northport near Deep Lake, where his family owns a cabin, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. His car also was found in the area.

Anderson is 190 pounds, 5 feet and 11 inches tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who may have given him a ride out of the area or has any information is encouraged to call 911 or Stevens County dispatch at (509) 684-2555.