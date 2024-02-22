Regional basketball preview: 30 area teams, led by No. 1 Mead girls, battle for seeding in opening round of state

The “regional” round of state is this weekend with 16 area boys teams and 14 girls teams involved in either a protected seeding game or an elimination game to reach the “round of 12” at state venues in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane.

The Greater Spokane League has 10 teams still in play. The Northeast A League has five alive, while the high-ranking Colfax boys and girls lead a long list of B schools hoping to make an impact at the Arena next week.

Here’s a look at the matchups for this weekend’s regional round. Seeds 1-8 play in protected games and automatically qualify for the “round of 12,” win or lose. Lower seeds play elimination games.

Boys

4A(3) Gonzaga Prep vs (6) Federal Way, Friday 6 p.m. at Central Valley HS. The Bullpups (19-5) earned a protected seed with a 69-64 win over Richland in the District 8 championship game. Federal Way (16-6) comes off a loss to Tahoma at district.

3A(6) Mt. Spokane vs (3) Garfield, Saturday noon at Bellevue College. The Wildcats (19-4) are still stinging from the 64-59 loss to North Central at home in the District 8 championship game and draw the Metro League champ Bulldogs (15-5).

(8) North Central at (1) Auburn, Friday 8 p.m. NC (18-5) wins the district championship last week and its reward is facing top-seeded Auburn (24-1) in the Trojans’ home gym instead of a neutral regional site. A good measuring stick for the Wolfpack.

2A(7) Rogers at (2) Grandview, Friday 8 p.m. As with NC, Rogers (16-5) earned a district title, beating Pullman on the road, and the Pirates have to travel to play the other Greyhounds (20-3) in their home gym.

(9) Pullman vs. (16) Enumclaw, Friday 6 p.m. at Cheney HS. Pullman (16-6) falls into an elimination game against the Hornets (16-8), ranked 23rd in RPI but winners of their past three.

1A(4) Freeman vs. (5) Seattle Academy, Saturday 2 p.m. at West Valley HS. The Scotties (20-2) tore through league play and enter the tourney ranked fourth in the state.

(11) Riverside vs. (14) Bellevue Christian, Saturday 6 p.m. at West Valley HS. The Rams (16-6) only lost to Freeman in league and beat Quincy handily in a crossover.

(16) Lakeside vs. (9) King’s, Saturday 4 p.m. at Shorewood HS. The Eagles (11-13) might not have a shining record, but they upset Riverside in the district tourney and knocked off Omak in a crossover.

2B(3) Colfax vs. (6) Toutle Lake, Friday 6 p.m. at West Valley HS. The Bulldogs (25-0) are one of three teams in the classification still with an undefeated record.

(7) St. George’s vs (2) Napavine, Saturday noon at W.F. West HS.; (9) Northwest Christian vs. (16) White Swan, vs Saturday 2 p.m. at Cheney HS.; (13) Liberty vs. (12) Wahkiakum, Saturday 10 a.m. at W.F. West HS.

1B

(7) Mossyrock vs (2) Wellpinit, Saturday 4 p.m. at Cheney HS; (6) Cusick vs (3) Moses Lake Christian, Friday 8 p.m. at Moses Lake HS; (13) Sound Christian vs. (12) Oakesdale, Friday 8 p.m. at Central Valley HS; (14) Wilbur-Creston-Keller vs (11) Muckleshoot Tribal, Saturday 2 p.m.

Girls

4A(8) Gonzaga Prep vs. (1) Camas, Saturday 4 p.m. at Battle Ground HS. The Bullpups (19-5) beat Chiawana in an elimination game to reach state and have their hands full with the Papermakers (18-6). Don’t be fooled by Camas’ record – it played a national schedule in nonleague play this season.

3A(1) Mead vs. (8) North Thurston, Saturday noon at West Valley HS. The Panthers (23-1) have been No. 1 in the state in the RPI and media poll all season. The only item senior Teryn Gardner doesn’t have on her resume is to hoist the gold ball.

(14) Ridgeline vs. (11) Kennewick, Friday 6 p.m. The young Falcons (15-10) beat Peninsula at home Tuesday to earn a spot in the regional round. They hope to reverse a 59-55 district loss to the Lions (17-7).

2A(5) Clarkston vs (4) Prosser, Saturday noon at Kamiakin HS. The Bantams (23-0) have been top three in the state all season in polls and RPI but slide to the fifth seed at state. They face the Mustangs (19-5), who could be No. 1 – except for three losses to No. 1 Ellensburg.

(14) West Valley vs. (11) Port Angeles, Saturday 2 p.m. at Tacoma CC. The Eagles (13-9) only won five games last year, so they hope to extend the ride in Chloe Deharo’s senior season.

1A(2) Deer Park vs (7) Bellevue Christian, Saturday 4 p.m. at West Valley HS. In a normal year, the Stags (23-0) would be odds-on favorite at state, but No. 1 Nooksack Valley – which dealt Mead its only loss this year – eventually stands in the way.

(6) Lakeside vs. (3) Lynden Christian, Saturday 4 p.m. at Mt. Vernon HS. The Eagles (19-4) are higher in the state RPI than the Lyncs (17-7), who have lost two of their past four games.

2B(4) Colfax vs. (5) Rainier, Friday 8 p.m. at West Valley HS. The Bulldogs (21-4) lost three of their first four games, all to ranked opponents, while top recruit Brynn McGaughy was playing her way into shape after offseason surgery.

(10) Davenport vs. (15) Tri-Cities Prep, Friday 8 p.m. at Cheney HS.

1B

(5) Almira/Coulee-Hartline vs (4) Crosspoint Academy, Saturday noon at Tacoma CC; (6) Oakesdale vs. (3) Waterville-Mansfield, Saturday 4 p.m. at Wenatchee HS; (7) Wilbur-Creston-Keller at (2) Mount Vernon Christian, Friday 6 p.m.; (8) Curlew vs (1) Neah Bay, Friday 6 p.m. at Tacoma CC; (13) Pateros vs. (12) Garfield-Palouse, Saturday 6 p.m. at Cheney HS.