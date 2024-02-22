The powerful percussion driven production of Stomp will appear at the First Interstate Center

The traveling Broadway production of “Stomp” runs Friday and Saturday at the First Interstate Center for the Arts. (Courtesy )

While on a Broadway run as a middle-schooler 15 years ago, the show that had the biggest impact on Madeline Jafari wasn’t a classic production like “Cats” or “The Lion King.”

“I saw a number of different plays during that trip to New York, and the one that really stood out to me was ‘Stomp,’” Jafari said while calling from Pittsburg, Kansas. “I was just so enamored of that production. I’m a dancer by trade and what fascinated me was the sense of rhythm in ‘Stomp’ and how percussion and musically rich the show is.

“That just stuck with me.”

As a freshman at New York University, Jafari, who grew up studying tap dancing in Austin, auditioned not long after settling into her Greenwich Village dormitory.

“I made it to the second round before I got cut, but I was super young at 18,” Jafari said. “I knew I would try out again for ‘Stomp,’ since there’s no play like it.”

Jafari is part of the touring production of Stomp, which is slated for Friday and Saturday at the First Interstate Center for the Arts. The inventive and provocative show features an eight-member troupe, which uses everything but conventional percussion instruments. The troupe uses matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps and more to bang out unusual rhythms.

“Stomp” somehow always stays fresh. The show was created in Brighton, England in 1991 and hit London’s West End in 1993. The following year, “Stomp” debuted Off Broadway and was a New York staple through January 2023. “Stomp,” which won an Obie Award and a Drama Desk Award for Most Unique Theatre experience, closed after 11,000 performances.

“That’s an incredible run,” Jafari said. “But ‘Stomp’ lives on while on the road. It’s an incredible show that’s like no other.

“The eight of us go out there and shine as a singular voice.”

Jafari has put in more time learning her moves from “Stomp” than any other production she’s been part of since graduating from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

“You’ll see movies with dancers doing self practice after class, but that’s not normally how it goes,” Jafari said. “You typically leave your work at the rehearsal space. But with ‘Stomp’ there is a lot of self practice.

“It’s just different. You do all that you can to be ready and be prepared since you try to give the audience a show that will have such an impact on them and maybe inspire them like I was inspired when I saw ‘Stomp’ for the first time all those years ago.”