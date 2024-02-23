No. 16 Gonzaga women take unbeaten WCC streak to last-place Pepperdine

From staff reports

One of the nation’s hottest teams meets the West Coast Conference’s last-place team when the 16th-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs visit Pepperdine on Saturday.

The Zags (27-2, 14-0 WCC) tip off against the Waves (5-22, 1-13) at 2 p.m. at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California.

Gonzaga is riding a program-best 21-game winning streak – tied with Fairfield for the second longest in the country. Top-ranked South Carolina (26-0) is the only team that has won more consecutive games.

Pepperdine has lost its past 13 games.

The Bulldogs, who clinched the WCC regular-season title last week, are rolling through their conference schedule. They are beating WCC opponents by an average of 28 points. Their closest conference win was a 13-point victory over Pacific last weekend.

The Zags haven’t been truly challenged in about two months, and it seems unlikely that their streak ends here. Gonzaga dominated the Waves 83-46 in Spokane on Feb. 8.

GU has established itself especially on the offensive end. The Zags rank top 10 in the country in field-goal percentage (49.16), scoring offense (82 points per game), 3-point percentage (40.41), 3-pointers made per game (9.6) and assists (20.2 per game).

GU senior forward Yvonne Ejim, who totaled 48 points on 58.3% shooting during wins over Pacific and San Francisco last weekend, ranks 21st nationally in scoring at 20.2 points per game, leading a group of five Zags that averages double figures.

Pepperdine averages 54.6 points per game on 37.9% shooting from the field – ranking 332nd and 284th in the nation, respectively. The Waves rank 281st in scoring defense (69.7 ppg) and 268th in field-goal defense (42.2%).