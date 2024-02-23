No. 9 Oregon State women outlast Washington State 65-52

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Washington State faded late and missed an opportunity.

The Cougars hung with ninth-ranked Oregon State for most of the night, but the Beavers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 65-52 Pac-12 women’s basketball win on Friday at Beasley Coliseum.

Hoping to squeeze out a few résumé-boosting wins late and stay alive for NCAA Tournament contention, WSU (16-12, 5-10 Pac-12) had its chance against the Beavers (22-4, 11-4), who were playing without star post Raegan Beers due to injury.

The Cougars, missing their best player – guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last month – stayed at Oregon State’s heels for three quarters. But the Beavers used a 15-4 run in the final quarter to separate and deny WSU an important win.

Oregon State shot 50% from the field and 6 of 17 from 3-point range. WSU shot at a decent clip for much of the game, but went 4 of 14 from the field in the fourth quarter. WSU shot 37% for the game and 2 of 10 on 3-pointers.

WSU center Bella Murekatete led all players with 14 points and added eight rebounds. Cougars freshman guard Eleonora Villa had 10 points.

Guard Lily Hansford scored 11 points to pace a balanced Oregon State offense.

WSU hosts Oregon at noon Sunday.