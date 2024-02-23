WSU hires former Austin Peay assistant Jared Kaster as new offensive line coach

TEMPE, Ariz. – Washington State’s offensive line coach search lasted about a week.

The Cougars are hiring former UTEP offensive line coach Jared Kaster, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, filling the opening left by Clay McGuire’s departure last week.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman was the first to report the news.

Kaster spent last season at Austin Peay, where he helped the Governors win the United Athletic Conference as the team’s co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. In mid-December, he departed for the job at UTEP, where he stayed until now, amounting to a stint of about two months.

Kaster’s head coach at Austin Peay was Scotty Walden, who took the head coaching job at UTEP over the offseason. Kaster followed him there, but is headed to WSU.

In Kaster, Washington State gets an offensive line coach who helped the Governors’ scoring offense average 34 points per game last season, good for ninth in the FCS and first in the UAC. Austin Peay’s passing efficiency (162.2) ranked third in the country and first in the conference. The offense averaged 427 yards of total offense, second in the conference.

Austin Peay also produced six all-conference players on offense, including three offensive linemen: center Jalen Armstrong, right guard/center Chandler Kirton and left tackle Isaiah Wright.

Before his stint at Austin Peay, Kaster worked five seasons (2018-22) at Houston Christian, where he helped produce the program’s first offensive lineman to earn all-conference honors, Christian Hood in 2020. Prior to that, the Texas native started his career at Texas Tech, where he worked as a student assistant on the offensive line and a quality control/offensive line assistant.

At WSU, Kaster inherits an offensive line group that struggled last season, permitting 16 sacks, third most in the Pac-12. It also allowed 91 pressures, according to PFF, second most in the conference.

The Cougs are set to return tackles Esa Pole and Fa’alili Fa’amoe, guard Christian Hilborn, tackle Rod Tialavea and guard Brock Dieu. Center Konner Gomness and guard Ma’ake Fifita have one more year of eligibility, but they are moving on , head coach Jake Dickert said ahead of last season’s senior day game.