50 years ago in Expo history: Mobius logo symbolized environmental interdependency

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The “Ideas for Expo” column in The Spokesman-Review answered a question that readers 50 years later might also be asking: What does the Expo ’74 symbol mean?

The answer: It’s a triangular Mobius strip, with colors reflecting the fair’s environmental theme. The Mobius strip “symbolizes the environmental interdependency of our earth, water and air.”

The blue portion was for clean water, the white for clear sky and the green for growing plants.

The Expo ’74 logo was similar to the three-arrow recycling symbol, which also used the triangular form of the Mobius strip, and which was already familiar at the time.

From 100 years ago: The barbershop was no longer a man’s haven. The current fad for “bobbed hair” meant that more young women were walking into barbershops asking for a cut.

This was causing consternation among some Spokane barbers, reported society columnist Hannah Hinsdale. One barber said a woman came in and said, “Now cut my hair so I’ll look intelligent from the back.”

What did she mean by that?

Others came in with photos of movie-stars, and asked to be transformed into flappers.

Another demanded, “You cut just what I tell you while I hold the mirror.”

Also on this day

From (onthisday.com)

1868: House of Representatives votes 126-47 to impeach President Andrew Johnson.

1899: Western Washington University is established.

1924: Mahatma Gandhi is released from jail.