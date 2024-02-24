The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Law enforcement seeks help finding 16-year-old girl last seen near Airway Heights

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Law enforcement is asking for the public's help locating 16-year-old Emmeileen Meyer, who went missing Friday near Airway Heights. (Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)

A 16-year-old girl went missing Friday in Airway Heights, and law enforcement is asking the public for help finding her.

Emmeileen Meyer was last seen around dusk Friday at the Circle K near Airway Heights, according to a Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued by the Washington State Patrol on behalf of the Spokane Airport Police Department.

Meyer is 5-foot-8, 140 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-colored poncho, light pants and white shoes. Meyer has a white bag and black roller bag.

If she’s seen, call 911.