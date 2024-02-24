Short-handed Sounders fall on road to LAFC in MLS season opener

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

Excuses were baked into Saturday’s match.

Few teams in any sport are expected to win a season opener on the road. That was the ready-made excuse for the Sounders, who traveled to sunny California for their MLS opener against Los Angeles FC. Other passes were their 1-6-0 record at BMO Stadium and the Black & Gold being undefeated in six previous home openers.

Add the Sounders taking the field without four projected starters and a loss was destined. What occurred was a 2-1 loss that featured more promise than distress.

Sounders young designated player Pedro de la Vega subbed on for winger Leo Chu in the 64th minute, and the MLS newcomer netted his debut goal from the spot in the 73rd minute. It’s Seattle’s first goal against LAFC in the past three matches, including a shutout in the Western Conference semifinals last year.

The Black & Gold did stun the Sounders with two goals, but Nathan, a free-agent pickup who missed the 2023 season with a ACL injury, was impressive on the back line.

The Sounders couldn’t overcome some of the inexperience created by veteran injuries. MLS Defender of the Year finalist Yeimar Gomez Andrade (fitness) and keeper Stefan Frei (hamstring), who collected a league-best 14 clean sheets last season, were unavailable.

The absence Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer and his technical staff felt the team couldn’t absorb was intended offensive anchor Albert Rusnak. The midfielder suffered a right ankle sprain in training Friday.

Instead of deploying more youth, Schmetzer changed formations and used two forwards up top in Jordan Morris and Raul Ruidiaz. Andrew Thomas made his MLS debut in goal. He spent the past three seasons making starts for MLS Next Pro side Tacoma Defiance.

LAFC had a different look for opening day, but not because of injuries.

The two-time Western Conference champs didn’t return defenders Kellyn Acosta, Diego Palacios, keeper Maxime Crepeau or forward Carlos Vela, the latter being out of contract.

The upgrades in keeper Hugo Lloris, who started in the 2022 FIFA men’s World Cup final for France, and defender Omar Campos made their MLS debut.

Campos notched his first MLS assist in the 45th minute. He dismissed 1-on-1 defending from Obed Vargas to send a cross to Timothy Tillman deep in the box. The midfielder volleyed a right-footed shot past Thomas.

LAFC displayed its quickness in transition for its second goal. Mateusz Bogusz fired a right-footed shot from the top of the box into the back of the net off a feed from forward Denis Bouanga. The score put LAFC up 2-0 in the 55th minute.

MLS is using replacement officials because of stalled contract negotiations. Sounders players appeared to have problems with Wesley Costa throughout the match. His biggest moment was deciding whether to award the penalty after LAFC defender Aaron Long clipped Morris in the box.

Costa, who’s previous experience was a few U.S. Open Cup matches, took an extended period to discuss the play with VAR.

He called for a penalty and showed Long a yellow card in the 72nd minute.

The Sounders play Austin FC in their home opener Saturday.