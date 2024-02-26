Shooting at 7-Eleven on Division over the weekend stemmed from money, court records say

The victim of a shooting at the 7-Eleven on Division Street on Friday night had confronted someone who owed him money, court records say.

Richard Smith, 18, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault shortly after the shooting. He fled in a car, and police located him hours later on Fifth Avenue near Havana Street. A short standoff with police, including SWAT team members, ensued before Smith surrendered, police spokesperson Lt. Terry Preuninger said Friday.

Court documents said the victim, Jon Higgs, was at the Donna Hanson Haven apartments when he saw Smith, who owed him money. Higgs followed Smith to the gas station and confronted him. Smith tried to leave, the documents said, and someone standing nearby pushed him. That’s when he pulled out a handgun and shot Higgs in the leg and abdomen, the documents said.

Smith admitted to shooting Higgs, because he “assaulted and robbed” him, and a man standing nearby in a purple sweatshirt had a gun, which caused Smith to “fear for his life,” the documents said. Higgs’ condition wasn’t immediately available Monday.