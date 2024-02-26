Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jared R. Testa and Bethany E.M. Candelaria, both of Spokane.

Jason M. Dempsey and Hailey R.F. Ney, both of Spokane Valley.

Richard J. Bean and Morgan A. Zarowny, both of Liberty Lake.

Austin R. Landis and Hannah R. Green, both of Spokane.

Mason R. Putz and Delia R. Chase, both of Cheney.

Bellu Bellu and Peggy Milne, both of Spokane Valley.

Titus L. Warner and Makaylee L.J. Claussen, both of Elk.

Randall S. MacLeod and Lynna R. MacLeod, both of Spokane.

Damon M. Barta and Erica A. Schreiber, both of Spokane.

Castile D. Smith and Chanelle N. Jennings, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

River City Management LLC v. Jamie Maniatis, restitution of premises.

Dale Richardson, et al. v. Marcus Nolan, et al., restitution of premises.

Core Mark International Inc. v. CSD Distributing LLC, complaint on unpaid business debt.

Tibor Ertl v. Suzanna Jones, et al., complaint for replevin, trespass to chattel, conversion and interception of private communications.

Tibor Ertl v. Suzanna Jones, et al., seeking quiet title.

Watson Management Company v. Richard Jones, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Tomayko, Pennie and Mark

Sontrop, Tracy L. and Peter A.

Reykdal, Nickalous K. and Lauren M.

Hamilton, Marc and Sallie

Flachmeyer, Sean R. and Rebecca M.

Belden West, Chandler and Shelby A.

Williams, Kelsey M. and Clinton T.

Tueth, Timothy A. and Andrea L.

Frye, Jerold T. and Sophia A.

Defilippis, Dakota and Morgan

Dennison Bunch, Michelle L. and Bunch, Julie J.

Pickering, Sarah and Michael

Bunch, Erin E. and Matthew M.

Ndege, Magesa M. and Thomas, Mieshia I.

Swanson, Tina M. and John W.

Richards, Melissa A. and Ryan P.

Nelson, Wendy and Matthew

Villanueva, Brandon Y. and Michelle M.

Saari, Jacqueline and Alan

Rickles, Lila and Chauncey

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Marcus D. Valencia, 31; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Sara M. Beal, 43; 160 days in jail with 160 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree reckless burning.

Thomas J. Kimberling, 42; $450 restitution, 35 days in jail with 35 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of money laundering.

Bodey Destefanis, 40; one month in jail with 39 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Matthew D. Faulkner, 38; 41 days in jail with 41 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Miguel Ruiz, 31; after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.