Why Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald, assistants won’t attend NFL combine

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

There will be a different look for the Seattle Seahawks at the NFL scouting combine, which takes place this week in Indianapolis.

And not just because Pete Carroll won’t be there representing them for the first time since 2009.

His successor, Mike Macdonald, won’t be there, either.

That’s because the Seahawks feel it’s better for the coaching staff to continue getting organized for the offseason program, which since they have a new coach, can begin as soon as April 1.

Teams with returning head coaches cannot begin their offseason programs until April 15.

“They’re just focused on implementing their system, so they’re not going to be down to the combine next week,” Seahawks president of football operations John Schneider said last week during his weekly radio appearance on Seattle Sports 710.

Schneider mentioned that players will be arriving for the program April 8 and said the coaches will need all the time between now and then to get ready, noting that Macdonald wasn’t hired until Jan. 31 because of Baltimore participating in the AFC title game, and the entire staff not wrapped up until late last week.

“They’re all going to be here 24/7 installing everything that needs to get installed,” he said.

While Carroll always attended the combine, as did his assistants, some coaches and teams around the league are wondering just how much value there is in attending the event.

All workouts are filmed and coaches can view those from anywhere. Coaches can also participate virtually in the 60 15-minute formal interviews with players that teams are allowed to conduct.

Schneider and other scouts will be in attendance to watch the drills and conduct formal interviews and get the information needed come draft time.

Sean McVay and other Rams’ coaches have not attended the combine since 2020.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh, Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur and Dallas’ Mike McCarthy are not expected to attend, and only 19 head coaches are on the list of those expected to talk to the media – generally considered one of the obligations of the event.

Even before the recent advent of virtual meetings there has been a debate over how much value there is in the testing aspect of the combine. Fast 40 times haven’t proven to be a direct translator to NFL success, for instance.

What often turns out to be the most vital aspect of the combine actually doesn’t involve coaches – talks between GMs such as Schneider and agents of free-agent players, or with other GMs about trades.

It was there two years ago the seeds were sown for the Russell Wilson trade to Denver, which became official about a week after the combine.

Coaches don’t need to be there for what may be the other most important aspect of the combine in the eyes of teams – player physicals.

Those are overseen by a medical advisory committee and all of the information collected is made available to every team.

The combine is hardly the end of the draft evaluation process as teams can also bring in 30 players for visits to their team facility – called “top 30 visits” – when coaches can interview players for longer than the 15 minutes at the combine.

Coaches can also attend the numerous pro days, which provide opportunities for facetime with prospects, as well as with college coaches who may not be at the combine.

Still, who can forget the pictures of Carroll taking off his shirt to mock impress DK Metcalf when the receiver showed up for his combine interview with the Seahawks in 2019?

Or the Seahawks asking punter Michael Dickson to participate in a staring contest during his interview at the combine in 2018?

Of course, that latter event maybe speaks to how teams only need so many people at the combine in the first place.

Intentionally or not, Macdonald staying behind illustrates how the division of responsibilities is more clearly defined with Carroll gone.

During Carroll’s 14 years, he carried the title of executive vice president of football operations as well as coach, giving him final say over personnel.

Macdonald has no such title, listed as “head coach” on the team’s website.

That full control of personnel resides with Schneider, who previously was executive vice president/general manager. The first part of his title is amended to president of football operations.

During the Carroll era, it was viewed that Schneider and the personnel side typically had the main influence on the draft with Carroll exercising veto power and helping set an overall approach.

Macdonald is sure to have his say in things – especially with a Michigan team for which he was defensive coordinator in 2021 setting a record with 18 players invited out of the 321 on the final list (Washington has 13).

This week, it’ll be Macdonald and his staff of 23 assistants back in Seattle getting the plan ready for the players that Schneider and his staff eventually land for the Seahawks.