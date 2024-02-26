With temps topping 90 degrees, Monday was Dallas-Forth Worth’s hottest Feb. 26 in more than 100 years

By Lana Ferguson Dallas Morning News

DALLAS – The heat in Dallas-Fort Worth broke at least two records Monday afternoon.

The temperature reached 91 about 1:07 p.m. at DFW Airport, making it the hottest Feb. 26 on record since a 90-degree record was set 1917, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Monday’s hot weather was also the seventh-earliest first occurrence of at least 90-degree heat in a calendar year on record, historical data shows.

A similar record was set around this time last year, when temperatures rose to 90 on Feb. 21, tying for second earliest occurrence with Feb. 21, 1996.

The earliest recorded 90-degree day in the metroplex was Jan. 31, 1911, data shows.

Tuesday’s weather could also set another daily record as temperatures are expected to top out at 87 degrees, two degrees warmer than the current record for Feb. 27, according to the weather service.

After the two warm days, the forecast shows temperatures plunging Wednesday and Thursday into highs in the low 50s.