Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast (episode 17): Anton’s Senior Night, Stromer’s breakout and two big clashes coming up

How special are Senior Nights?

Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan was courtside before Saturday night’s game against Santa Clara, joining some admiring spectators watching every moment of Anton Watson’s final home appearance in a Gonzaga uniform.

“I looked out there and most of (Gonzaga’s team) was sitting on the seats where Santa Clara’s bench is during the game,” Meehan said on Monday’s Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, “and Anton Watson was out shooting – the manager’s tossing the ball, he’s working on free throws. They just let him have the stage there for his Senior Night. I thought it was pretty cool. I tapped Graham Ike on the shoulder, and I said, ‘what are you guys doing?’ He says, ‘just watching greatness.’”

It’s among the highlights of the latest Gonzaga basketball podcast, featuring Meehan and TV analyst and former GU big man Richard Fox.

The two also discuss:

• Saturday’s impressive win over a physical Santa Clara team.

• Dusty Stromer’s big performances off the bench last week.

• Keys to beating San Francisco and Saint Mary’s this week on the road.

Catch the episode here