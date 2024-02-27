50 years ago in Expo history: The fair’s ‘vanishing animal’ exhibit had a new plan that was less ‘cruel’

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Vanishing Animals Exhibit planned at Expo ’74 announced a change of plans, just a week after it had been approved by Spokane County commissioners.

Instead of an exhibit of adult timber wolves, the exhibit now planned to showcase a series of endangered species, which would be “cycled through” during the course of the fair.

“Examples of animals that might be on exhibit include lynx, cougar, hawks and owls,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported.

The animals would not be captured in the wild, but would come primarily from zoos. Most of them would be young, and it would be a sort of “animal nursery.”

The reason for the switch? Exhibiting wolves in such a limited space for the entire summer would be “cruel,” said a New York naturalist who was a consultant for the exhibit.

From 100 years ago: Several more Lewis and Clark High School clubs were now openly defying the principal’s ban on all non-PTA dances.

The Chronicle reported that “reliable sources” indicated that several clubs would carry out their dances in spite of the ban.

The club leaders said all they had to do was change the form of the announcement, “making it appear that individual students are entertaining their friends at private affairs.”

